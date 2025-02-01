Sambo vs Wrestling

BowserJr
Sambo is sort of a mix of catch wrestling and judo.
The best known Sambo fighters in MMA are Fedor, Blagoy, the Nurmagomedov family and Islam Makachev.
The Nurmagomedovs and Islam lean more on the wrestling aspect while Fedor and Blagoy seemed to lean more on judo.
What matchups have happened that involved the highest level wrestlers vs highest level Sambo practitioners and how did the grappling play out?
Fedor dominating Lindland is the highest level match up i can think of.
Any others?
