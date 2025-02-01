Sambo vs Wrestling

Demetrious Johnson vs dagestani master of sports in sambo/freestyle wrestling/grappling Ali Bagautinov (was also hella juiced in that fight). Most of the fight was in the clinch, where Bagautinov kept being knee'd and failing to take Johnson down. He got like a single takedown in the first round and one in the third, which Johnson immediatly got back up and went back to kneeing him in the clinch. Overall, a very dominant showing for the american wrestler against the sambo practitioner i guess.