Sambo vs Judo

Sambo is better than judo IMO due to its open grappling rules and its striking inclusion.
 
i was a huge sambo fan till i started doing bjj in 2006 seeing lots of sambo guys losing to jj and fact only way i could train sambo in my area and most places in usa was buying 100 dollar dvd sets which was a total waste of my money made me say screw that and found a place to train jj for my grappling.
 
tekkenfan said:
yeah but without chokes i feel taking out chokes kills lots of jiu jitsu potential and not having the guard
I think they do have a guard (open), but I do recall the no choke thing, which I agree weakens the art.
 
A major root of Sambo is Judo, one of the founders having trained Judo in Japan. A lot of Sambo schools in eastern Europe are train both Sambo and Judo. Rules wise there are some significant differences, and of course with combat Sambo there is a more natural transition / mentality with a more open rule system.
 
Sambo's a combination of the cross training of a Kodokan Nidan under Kano Sensei when Goshin Jutsu was still prevalent and a catch wrestler who's students probably had fun kicking the shit out of each other and shared techniques.

Vasili Oshchepkov and Victor Speridonov are credited as the co founders of the art, but it's their students cross training that blended the Japanese Jutsu/Judo and the catch wrestling together.
 
Brief history of sambo:
Judo Kodokan Institute -> Oschepkov -> Kharlampiev -> Sambo
JiuJitsu books -> Spiridonov -> police training -> cross-pollination with Sambo -> Combat Sambo
 
Italianissimo said:
Any history about this clash of styles?
My understanding is Sambo is essentially another version of traditional Jujitsu that has blended with local influences/styles/needs; in this case wrestling and boxing.
The founders were Russians who had trained in Japanese martial arts and refined Sambo for military applications.
 
Os3y3ris said:
I think they do have a guard (open), but I do recall the no choke thing, which I agree weakens the art.
most sambo guys go to turtle when they hit their back and only time they are on their back is to attack a sub cause they rolled over while attacking a arm or leg
 
Personally i perfer sambo entries because alot od sambo guys have bjj like hunches over stances.
 
CFGroup said:
Sambo's a combination of the cross training of a Kodokan Nidan under Kano Sensei when Goshin Jutsu was still prevalent and a catch wrestler who's students probably had fun kicking the shit out of each other and shared techniques.

Vasili Oshchepkov and Victor Speridonov are credited as the co founders of the art, but it's their students cross training that blended the Japanese Jutsu/Judo and the catch wrestling together.
That's about right. And apparently Russian folk-wrestling styles like Armenian koch and any number of reigional wrestling styles.
 
Blake_UK said:
My understanding is Sambo is essentially another version of traditional Jujitsu that has blended with local influences/styles/needs; in this case wrestling and boxing.
The founders were Russians who had trained in Japanese martial arts and refined Sambo for military applications.
They studied a number of styles; their judo and jujutsu influence is obvious, but so is their catch-wrestling influence and the influence of the various regional forms of jacketed wrestling, etc. Apparently in their records they refer to catch wrestling as "American freestyle" when referencing the form of grappling from which they derived many leg attacks, including the toe-hold.

If you look at the style of jujutsu taught by Yukio Tani and other contemporaries of his, it actually looks a lot like sambo. Tani wore a short-sleeved or sleeveless gi top and long shorts in many of his photos and executed moves like the flying armbar or the flying scissor to leglock that became synonymous with sambo in many people's minds.
 
