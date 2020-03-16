Sambo vs Judo

Italianissimo
Any history about this clash of styles?
I mean sport sambo
Historically sambo is rebranded judo.
yeah but without chokes i feel taking out chokes kills lots of jiu jitsu potential and not having the guard
Disagree. Its rebranded Jujutsu.
I'm told by several Russian friends who did both judo and sambo that sambo was started as a combination of wrestling and judo.
That fits what's in wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sambo_(martial_art)
most sambo guys go to turtle when they hit their back and only time they are on their back is to attack a sub cause they rolled over while attacking a arm or legI think they do have a guard (open), but I do recall the no choke thing, which I agree weakens the art.
Sambo's a combination of the cross training of a Kodokan Nidan under Kano Sensei when Goshin Jutsu was still prevalent and a catch wrestler who's students probably had fun kicking the shit out of each other and shared techniques.
Vasili Oshchepkov and Victor Speridonov are credited as the co founders of the art, but it's their students cross training that blended the Japanese Jutsu/Judo and the catch wrestling together.
My understanding is Sambo is essentially another version of traditional Jujitsu that has blended with local influences/styles/needs; in this case wrestling and boxing.
The founders were Russians who had trained in Japanese martial arts and refined Sambo for military applications.