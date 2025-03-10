Sambo striking is like an alien language to traditional fighters

hbombbisping
Ankalaev Pereira
Khabib Conor
Fedor Crocop
all of the bolded here were considered among the best strikers in the world at the time, and yet they were utterly confounded by Sambo striking what's up? Do they move in a way that perplexes them?
