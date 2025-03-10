  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sambo striking is like an alien language to traditional fighters

Ankalaev Pereira
Khabib Conor
Fedor Crocop

all of the bolded here were considered among the best strikers in the world at the time, and yet they were utterly confounded by Sambo striking what's up? Do they move in a way that perplexes them?
 
What...are you talking about? There is no such thing as sambo striking, none of those samboist fight similar, and what the heck is a "traditional fighter". How is McGregor a more traditional fighter than someone like Anklaev?
 
Dagestani / caucus fighters have come up with the best current formula for mma / mma training / strategy, plus their base is a perfect start. It’s not just striking, it’s all integrated.

This is a moment in time, it won’t last forever.
 
I think White belts white belts have the most unique perspective on the sport. They're so stupid, they think different
 
The threat of the takedown is the great equalizer on the feet. Khabib outstruck far superior strikers because of it.
 
