Sam Rivers, Bassist for Limp Bizkit, Dies at 48

RIP. This year has been horrible for celebrity deaths.

Sam Rivers, the bass player and founding member of the metal band Limp Bizkit, which was one of nu-metal’s best-selling acts in the late 1990s and is credited with bringing a unique mix of heavy metal, hip-hop and punk into the mainstream, has died at 48.

The band confirmed Mr. Rivers’s death in a statement on social media on Saturday. The statement did not provide a cause, nor did it say where and when he died.

The band described Mr. Rivers as “the pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

Mr. Rivers was born on Sept. 2, 1977. He began playing music as a teenager in Jacksonville, Fla., before he was scouted at age 18 by Fred Durst, Limp Bizkit’s lead vocalist.

Mr. Durst, who at the time was 25, had a vision for a band with a specific style and sound, he said in a video he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

He came upon Mr. Rivers at a bar in Jacksonville and was so taken by his performance that “everything disappeared besides his gift,” Mr. Durst said.

After the show, he pitched Mr. Rivers on his band. Mr. Rivers responded quickly, he recalled, saying: “Killer, I’m in. Let’s do it.”

The two started “jamming, messing around,” before starting to look for more potential members, Mr. Durst said.

Mr. Rivers suggested they recruit the jazz drummer John Otto. Wes Borland, a guitarist, joined the group to form Limp Bizkit in 1994. DJ Lethal, who acted as both a producer and a disc jockey, joined two years later.

The band’s 1999 album, “Significant Other,” was nominated for a Grammy for best rock album.

Mr. Rivers “had this ability to pull this beautiful sadness out of the bass that I’ve never heard,” Mr. Durst said on Instagram, adding that he had “gone through gallons and gallons of tears since yesterday.”

Information about Mr. Rivers’s survivors was not immediately available.

In an interview for “Raising Hell,” Jon Wiederhorn’s 2020 book about the lives of metal legends, Mr. Rivers said he struggled with his health because of excessive drinking.

He took a break from the band in 2015 and returned in 2018, ahead of the release of its sixth album, “Still Sucks,” in October 2021.

This summer, Limp Bizkit was on the lineup of the Reading Festival in England, where the British publication NME said the band proved they “can still recapture the intensity they had during the turn of the millennium.”

The group was set to begin a South American tour on Nov. 29.

Sam Rivers, Bassist for Limp Bizkit, Dies at 48

As a founding member of the band, he helped it achieve mainstream success.
Funny thing. I saw this yesterday and wanted to make a thread about it, but thought, "Fuck it, it's just Limp Bizkit." Seriously, though, they did have some bangers including this gem.

There was a year or so that my sig was the first two lines from Nookie. Lol.

In a 2008 interview with British rock magazine Kerrang, guitarist Wes Borland said the following about how the lyrical content turned out: "The music was cool, but I didn't like the lyrics at all. The funny thing is that 'Nookie' was actually the working title. When we were in the studio there was a porn magazine that had the word 'nookie' on the cover, so I was like, 'This song's called Nookie!', I never thought someone would actually run with it. I suppose it's all my fault."



I liked this one back in the day because it shouted out Ken Shamrock.



Oh, and there's something oddly familiar about this video... I can't quite put my finger on it. Oh well. 10/18 WE WILL NEVER FORGET!

 
Limp Bizkit were a huge part of my teenage years, and I listen to it today and still dig it. I'll always remember walking around in Germany wearing a backwards red baseball cap and everyone looking at me like I was an asshole. Although I stole all three of the albums that came out in time so I wasn't the greatest fan I guess. RIP to Sam





 
He had a liver transplant years ago. I assume his death is related to that? Also saw where cancer was mentioned by the band though?

RIP
 
Man... I remember smoking many a pot and drinking many a beer to Limp Bizkit 25+ years ago...

RIP
 
May he be blessed with many a nookie in the afterlife

 
Behind Blue Eyes is ok

They were the only new metal that wasn't good
 
RIP. Luckily was able to catch LB with Sam the last couple of years. He had been pretty off and on with the band due to his liver disease and transplant.

Still one of the funnest live bands going and they’re awesome. Whatever you think of Fred, what Sam, Wes and Otto bring musically is a code of energy.
 
I always would call this Bassline the Nintendo Bassline. Love this track.

 
Fedorgasm said:
Nookie might be the worst song to ever become a hit
Click to expand...
Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, uh, your opinion, man.



But seriously, the Rollin' song is WAY worse than Nookie. It just has a really retarded name. That's why it gets so much hate. The song goes hard. Replace "nookie" with "pussy" and it suddenly becomes edgy.
 
Brom Bones said:
Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, uh, your opinion, man.



But seriously, the Rollin' song is WAY worse than Nookie. It just has a really retarded name. That's why it gets so much hate. The song goes hard. Replace "nookie" with "pussy" and it suddenly becomes edgy.
No, the lyrics sound like they were written by a 6th grade boy.

"I did it all for the nookie
So you can take that cookie
And stick up your...."
 
