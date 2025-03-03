  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Sam Patterson: The Prospect We All Forgot?

What do you reckon?

Sam Patterson seemed to have a bit of hype before his DWCS debut, which he won back in 2022.

One single defeat to heavy handed Yanal Ashmouz seemed to have him pegged as a grappler with no chin, a head on a stick so to speak - but since then he's won as an underdog TWICE, and finished all 3 of his opponents in the first round.

What's more, after back-to-back submission wins, he's just TKO'd an undefeated striker who had the hype Sam used to have (probably more).

Is Sam Patterson the prospect we all forgot, and how far can he go? Are you still assuming he gets KTFO by any competent heavy hitter, or is he more of a problem than that?
 
What should be noted is that he's 6'3 and came into the UFC at 155. Real beanpole dimensions. I mean, hell, Corey Hill was only an inch taller.

He lost that debut fight to Ashmouz, and was then booked to fight Nasrat, but pulled out due to health issues (almost definitely weight cut related). He's been 170 ever since, and has gotten 3 first round finishes for it. I believe these were his first ever fights in his career at WW, making him 3-0 here

Technique wise? Sure has room to grow (even in that finish, he was getting hit in such a way that if you paused it on first watch, you wouldn't know who was about to stumble), but I don't hold too many criticisms from the first loss against him. He'll just need time to get used to things
 
I picked him to beat barlow and I think he's underrated, but that performance was still concerning. He stands very upright and it's like his head is on a silver platter to hit, he is a great finisher but not a safe bet to reach the rankings, I think he's like a Ian garry without any of the defensive skills
 
He fights with his chin up and his striking is a bit wild.
 
