Siver!
Dec 24, 2024
What do you reckon?
Sam Patterson seemed to have a bit of hype before his DWCS debut, which he won back in 2022.
One single defeat to heavy handed Yanal Ashmouz seemed to have him pegged as a grappler with no chin, a head on a stick so to speak - but since then he's won as an underdog TWICE, and finished all 3 of his opponents in the first round.
What's more, after back-to-back submission wins, he's just TKO'd an undefeated striker who had the hype Sam used to have (probably more).
Is Sam Patterson the prospect we all forgot, and how far can he go? Are you still assuming he gets KTFO by any competent heavy hitter, or is he more of a problem than that?