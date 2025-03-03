What should be noted is that he's 6'3 and came into the UFC at 155. Real beanpole dimensions. I mean, hell, Corey Hill was only an inch taller.



He lost that debut fight to Ashmouz, and was then booked to fight Nasrat, but pulled out due to health issues (almost definitely weight cut related). He's been 170 ever since, and has gotten 3 first round finishes for it. I believe these were his first ever fights in his career at WW, making him 3-0 here



Technique wise? Sure has room to grow (even in that finish, he was getting hit in such a way that if you paused it on first watch, you wouldn't know who was about to stumble), but I don't hold too many criticisms from the first loss against him. He'll just need time to get used to things