SakurabasEar said: I used to listen to him quite frequently, when I was younger. ( I was young) and can unequivocally tell you the events of the last 8 years have completely broken this man.



If you just take what he states in whole and simplify it, even if you agree with him, he always comes across as a guy that is more concerned with sounding smart than actually making a coherent point. And when he does make a good point, he acts like the first guy thats ever pointed said thing out



I think he might be a fraud or something Click to expand...

The whole thing with Trump absolutely broke his brain in half. I used to listen to Sam all the time, really enjoyed the conversations he had, and thought he held his own well with Jordan. There's an interview I'll try to find where he actually says that it would be okay to steal the election from Trump because it was so pivotal that he not be in office. He phrased it as "fortifying" the elections, and the guys interviewing him looked incredulous and asked him to clarify. I don't think he's a fraud, but I do believe that when he encounters something he doesn't understand it essentially shuts him down. Probably because he's very smart and most things in life have come very naturally to him.