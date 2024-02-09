Sam Alvey undefeated in Karate

0-8 in his last 8 UFC fights, got finished 5 times.He's just gearing up for his much anticipated return to UFC. This time as heavyweight karate champion of the world. Watch out Jon Jones.
3 of those losses were splits and he was 10-5 UFC before that streak. He also defeated former world champion Rashad Evans.
He back. He back.
Smilin' Sam Squad, assemble! The true GOAT purposefully lost a bunch and left the UFC to give the others a chance.
Okay, so he almost won three times in 8 fights. That makes it.. Total of 8 losses out of 8 fights. Every time he survived to the bell and saw the scorecards, he lost. Other times (five fights), he was either KO’d or submitted3 of those losses were splits and he was 10-5 UFC before that streak. He also defeated former world champion Rashad Evans.
hater.
Two arms, two legs… Is normal. He back!