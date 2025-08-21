Economy Sam Altman OpenAI founder and CEO now says AI kind of Sucks and is overblown

Astronomer: the largest solar flare heading toward
I totally agree and it will wreak countries that use to replace humans it's not all that it pertains to be and taking people out of the process only makes the problem worse. `
Sam problem is two fold no one wants to work for him and rising 500 billion not that easy lol.

Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence wavered Tuesday as major tech stocks sold off. Nvidia dropped 3.5% and Palantir nearly 10% after an MIT study claimed 95% of companies see no returns from generative AI, while OpenAI’s Sam Altman warned of a potential bubble. The Nasdaq declined more than 1.2% this morning.
Investors’ long-running enthusiasm for artificial intelligence showed signs of faltering late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning as tech stocks tumbled. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined more than 1.2% this morning.
I said this months ago and got a few people saying I don't know all about the potential. We need a more comprehensive solution not just piling 100 of thousands of CPU and GPU's in a massive box the size of a city. Jensen wants to sell millions of H200 AI processors at 100,000 each unit."


I used AI to make the OP understandable:

I completely agree—it’s going to wreak havoc on companies that try to replace humans with automation. It’s not as promising as it’s made out to be, and removing people from the process only makes things worse.

As for Sam, his problem is twofold: nobody wants to work for him, and raising $500 billion isn’t exactly easy, lol.
It doesn't matter how garbage AI is, these ghouls are going to keep pushing it down our throats because it saves them money. Still, I am cautiously optimistic about the fact that these companies are losing money. Maybe it won't come to the point where we need to bomb AI data centers
 
Daverisimo said:
It doesn't matter how garbage AI is, these ghouls are going to keep pushing it down our throats because it saves them money. Still, I am cautiously optimistic about the fact that these companies are losing money. Maybe it won't come to the point where we need to bomb AI data centers
It doesnt' really save many companies money, for most it's a money pit presented as a technological investment to fire up shareholders who don't understand the economics of deploying AI.

Most companies can't even string together an actual database or properly update IT, but somehow everyone is supposed to deploy AI at scale and develop their own GPTs. Sure lol.
 
There is a fear from the corporation officials, a fear of missing out a golden opportunity, a fear of being outclassed by their competitors.

What did they believed in ? Euphoria ? That mastery of AI would lead to the control of the world, of huge gains, of mountains of cash and gold.
They were afraid that if they did not invest billions in AI, millions in AI, they would have missed something big.

Because of the fear of missing out a golden opportunity, many corporations over invested on it, without guaranteed return. And now, they are waking up, it's simple.

Euphoria for AI is the beginning, euphoria for transhumanism will be next.
 
Oh been following this situation and its about to get even worse that people are leaving META, XAi, palantir and other platforms not just OpenAI. It sounds like they are getting better offers to work on their own projects then remain with these companies. The biggest winners are companies distancing themselves from Military contracts. META just paid out 10 billion to Google to use their cloud platform vs building their own. META sounds like it's pushing along but with lower goals.
 
All these current models have short term memory issues and it's difficult to have long term storage operate at level that is acceptable and fast for consumers. You need multiple models running at the same time to have even have decent work rate, even still token limits start confusing information quickly. So once you start trying to track multiple data points the outputs become unreliable.
 
No shit its a bubble. Same as the dotcom, VR and Metaverse bubbles.

Machine learning requires clean data. An you cant keep swiping data from the internet thinking the data is clean.
 
You're trying to play the "I predicted this" card? All I can recall from you posting on the topic of AI is endless videos excitedly hyping A.I.-generated THOTs and how realistic the spoof videos are becoming showing public personalities giving speeches they never gave.
 
It's just another tech investment wealth-transfer bubble. CEO class getting rich by getting people to invest in sh*t via promising things they arent close to delivering.
 
Madmick said:
You're trying to play the "I predicted this" card? All I can recall from you posting on the topic of AI is endless videos excitedly hyping A.I.-generationed THOTs and how realistic the spoof videos are becoming showing public personalities giving speeches they never gave.
Post from 2022:
"Needed to update my previous thread because this is a substantial update of Google's previous robotics companies such as Boston Dynamics. This robot boils down to specific and improves on them to make them potentially usable in the real world. No fancy dance moves or parkor or lifting 5000 lbs..."

Another post where I said llama 3.0 is cute but not very helpful and that its learning is based on Elisa like query and responses from the 1980's. I tried to get llama 3.0 to help me with wiring a servo and it pointed me to a place that costs money for the answer.
 
Just going to drop this here, from futurism

If the AI Industry Fails, It Could Take the Rest of Us Down With It https://share.google/a2tCfn65iolmY60Qn

Though Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Tesla are expected to have spent some $560 billion on AI development by the beginning of next year, their collective revenue from AI comes in at a paltry $35 billion. In the first half of 2025, the Atlantic notes, business spending on AI added more to GDP growth in the United States than all consumer spending combined.
 
