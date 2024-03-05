Salsa, the right way (No paper plates!)

1. Gather your ingredients, prep, toss in olive oil and roast @375:


2. Remove all ingredients except tomatoes at ~15 minutes.
Let cool, and remove skin from peppers.
Place into molcajete with salt. Grind to paste:


3. Remove tomatoes ~30 minutes. Allow to cool and remove skins (this is important). Add roasted peeled tomatoes one half at a time to molcajete and grind to pulp before adding more. Do this with all tomatoes.

4. Add fresh lime juice:


5. Chop cilantro, add last:


6. Grind/mix lime juice & cilantro to finish:


7. Enjoy!
 
No paper plates?No plastic fork and knife? GTFO.
 
