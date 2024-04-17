Sales people/cold calls

I feel like it takes special kind of psycho to do that kind of work. I'm in a position at my company where I hold the purse strings on many things, such as the suppliers we use, transportation, and any software platforms we implement. Naturally I get inquiries from people wanting to sell all of those things so I often end up ignoring a lot of that stuff.



In the event that I do end up having a conversation with one of these people, either because I pick up the phone or they show up at the office unannounced, they try to get their hooks in and do not stop following up. Some of these guys border on harassment and use tactics like guilt tripping, saying stuff like "you told me to follow up in a week" (which usually isn't true).



I don't know what these guys are thinking. I literally hold all of the leverage. Maybe they think that if they harass enough the dam will break and I will give them a shot? Sometimes as I pass through a mall people will ask about my cell phone plan, I will tell them m phone is paid for by my company and they'll say something like "get another one"!



I could never do that kind of work.