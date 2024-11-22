  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Sakuraba Book? MMA Translation

Does anyone have a source to Sakuraba’s 2001 autobiography ‘Home’? Apparently user ‘MMA Translations’ translated it from Japanese to English many years ago but this users website is no longer available and he is not responding to emails (I have pdfs of Saku’s 2007 bio. & ‘Pride Secret Files’ translated but the first bio is nowhere to be found).

Any information on this would be much appreciated as I’m hoping to use it as a source for making a video on his early career.

Here is a link to his later bio written in 2007 -

Thanks.
 
