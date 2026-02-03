SurferH2O
Here is the text of the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/22
This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.
Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship.
Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.
Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources.
Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters.
The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election, who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.
The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.
We have millions of Americans upset with how elections were run from when Hillary lost (2016) to when Trump lost (2020). Some of their reservations with the results seem warranted. To have a strong Democratic Republic, the citizens need to have faith that the elections are safe, fair, accurate, and transparent. I believe the SAFE Act goes a long way in achieving that goal.
Are you for it? Why or why not?
