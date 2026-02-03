1) We don't have an issue with non citizens voting. It's been investigated heavily and found to be bullshit in every state.



2) This is federal overreach into how states run their elections.



3) This is voter suppression, by adding an extra layer of paperwork and hoops to jump through a greater number of eligible citizen voters will have their voter registration challenged or removed prior to an election that they are eligible to vote in.



4) wtf is proof of citizenship? I was born in the US, the state already has all of my information on file including my social security number with my active voter registration. Do I need to bring my birth certificate to the polls to vote? I don't have a citizenship card, I have a fucking enhanced driver's license, a social security card that my state and the feds already have on file, and a fucking birth certificate that's politically considered impolite to ask for when you're a pale motherfucker. What the fuck do you motherfuckers want?



You want to stop people from voting. Fucking dwell on that. Marinate in that shit.