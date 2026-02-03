  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act) - Restoring Faith in Elections

Here is the text of the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/22

This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

Specifically, the bill prohibits states from accepting and processing an application to register to vote in a federal election unless the applicant presents documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. The bill specifies what documents are considered acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, such as identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates U.S. citizenship.

Further, the bill (1) prohibits states from registering an individual to vote in a federal election unless, at the time the individual applies to register to vote, the individual provides documentary proof of U.S. citizenship; and (2) requires states to establish an alternative process under which an applicant may submit other evidence to demonstrate U.S. citizenship.

Each state must take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote, which shall include establishing a program to identify individuals who are not U.S. citizens using information supplied by certain sources.

Additionally, states must remove noncitizens from their official lists of eligible voters.

The bill allows for a private right of action against an election official who registers an applicant to vote in a federal election, who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

The bill establishes criminal penalties for certain offenses, including registering an applicant to vote in a federal election who fails to present documentary proof of U.S. citizenship.

=======================================================================================================================================================

We have millions of Americans upset with how elections were run from when Hillary lost (2016) to when Trump lost (2020). Some of their reservations with the results seem warranted. To have a strong Democratic Republic, the citizens need to have faith that the elections are safe, fair, accurate, and transparent. I believe the SAFE Act goes a long way in achieving that goal.

Are you for it? Why or why not?
 
1) We don't have an issue with non citizens voting. It's been investigated heavily and found to be bullshit in every state.

2) This is federal overreach into how states run their elections.

3) This is voter suppression, by adding an extra layer of paperwork and hoops to jump through a greater number of eligible citizen voters will have their voter registration challenged or removed prior to an election that they are eligible to vote in.

4) wtf is proof of citizenship? I was born in the US, the state already has all of my information on file including my social security number with my active voter registration. Do I need to bring my birth certificate to the polls to vote? I don't have a citizenship card, I have a fucking enhanced driver's license, a social security card that my state and the feds already have on file, and a fucking birth certificate that's politically considered impolite to ask for when you're a pale motherfucker. What the fuck do you motherfuckers want?

You want to stop people from voting. Fucking dwell on that. Marinate in that shit.
 
Is an ID/Drivers License acceptable proof of US citizenship? If so, Fine.

If it requires things like birth certificates, SS card, Passport, etc... then it's too much.
 
It’s going to make it difficult for some acting military for an estimated 69m married women to vote.
 
Sweet! And if ID is required, then voting by mail must be illegal, right? Right?

It will never pass. When something has that much support, Congress will find a way not to pass it.

Voting by mail should be by request ONLY. Sending out millions of unrequested ballots into the world to millions of bad addresses is for the corrupt. Especially, since they didn't signature match for shit.

The SAVE Act makes a ton of sense for national sovereignty and the trust of the citizen electorate.
 
No no, noncitizens don't vote, so stop asking questions and please don't ask for ID or proof of citizenship. Who needs proof of citizenship when people can already pinky swear?

It’s going to make it difficult for some acting military for an estimated 69m married women to vote.
Yeah, everyone knows women lose their citizenship when they get married.

It looks like, according to CNN polling, that virtually everyone agrees.



85% White
82% Latinos
76% Blacks

All agree.
I support nationwide adoption of the west coast model.

Opt out automatic voter registration of citizens for every citizen who passes through the DMV or whatever body issues your drivers license.

When you obtain or renew a driver's license in that state as a citizen, you have to check a box to opt out of being registered to vote.

Then there's universal vote by mail. You get mailed a ballot and can mail it back or drop it in an official ballot dropbox.

This is way more fucking secure than voter ID at physical polls staffed by elderly volunteers.

The entire republican party is against this model.

Because they hate high voter participation.
 
It will never pass. When something has that much support, Congress will find a way not to pass it.

Voting by mail should be by request ONLY. Sending out millions of unrequested ballots into the world to millions of bad addresses is for the corrupt. Especially, since they didn't signature match for shit.

The SAVE Act makes a ton of sense for national sovereignty and the trust of the citizen electorate.
Which state is sending out actual ballots, unsolicited? I am in PA and vote by mail. Around election season I (and others in my area) get bombarded about voting by mail from BOTH sides. To actually vote by mail and get a ballot, you have to request it and submit a form of ID when doing so.
 
Which state is sending out actual ballots, unsolicited? I am in PA and vote by mail. Around election season I (and others in my area) get bombarded about voting by mail from BOTH sides. To actually vote by mail and get a ballot, you have to request it and submit a form of ID when doing so.
The states that do that are:
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Hawaii
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Washington

You should have seen the piles and piles of mail-in ballots lying around in California, Nevada, and Arizona apartment complexes.
 
Interesting you never hear a peep about Utah and how it runs it's elections.
 
