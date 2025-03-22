Safe to say Khamzat would've destroyed Edwards...

brody_in_ga
No way Edwards could have stopped the takedown. If Khamzat could have stayed at 170, he would've stopped Edwards in the 1st.
He was never that good. Usman dominated him for 24 min in the first fight until the miracle kick. People act like Belal created the blueprint but it was always there. Usman and Colby were just shot fighters when they fought him.Edwards fall off needs to be studied
nah man he got tko'd by belalMaybe but maybe Brady is better than Khamzat?
