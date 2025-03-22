  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Safe to say Khamzat would've destroyed Edwards...

yeah I already knew that after the usman fights but this just proves it, Leon is too passive against pressure grapplers
 
pick999 said:
Edwards fall off needs to be studied
He was never that good. Usman dominated him for 24 min in the first fight until the miracle kick. People act like Belal created the blueprint but it was always there. Usman and Colby were just shot fighters when they fought him.
 
brody_in_ga said:
No way Edwards could have stopped the takedown. If Khamzat could have stayed at 170, he would've stopped Edwards in the 1st.
No shit. Khamzat would have beat all these guys.

Belal, Shavkat, Brady, Leon. They'd all get wrecked by Khamzat and not one of them would do as good as that supposed "bloated LW" he beat
 
brody_in_ga said:
Khamzat couldn't even make the weight to take on Nate Diaz. Now it will be interesting to see if he can have success at MW and actually fight at a championship level.
 
We basically saw the fight anyways lol

Leon has better TDD than Holland but he's not stopping Khamzat's TDs either. Holland has really good BJJ too Gunnar is a great grappler and was in a lot of trouble grappling with him

FcWavcrXkAEShfB


20220911125315_GettyImages1422679943.JPG
 
