Sadly not many people will be watching UFC 268 this Saturday

Corrado Soprano
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 5,551
- Reaction score
- 25,152
Saturday will another example of MMA getting overshadowed by a bigger, better, more popular combat sport in Boxing. UFC 268 is this Saturday and so is Canelo’s fight on Showtime PPV.
I wish both cards weren’t on the same night because there isn’t much interest in UFC 268 (except from us lowly sherbros). Dana White should postpone UFC 268 until next week.
The headliner of the card Usman has been calling for a fight against Canelo. This is just another example of MMA wanting to be like Boxing and their fighters urning to make Boxing money. Canelo will be making more money than all the fighters on 268 combined.
I wish both cards weren’t on the same night because there isn’t much interest in UFC 268 (except from us lowly sherbros). Dana White should postpone UFC 268 until next week.
The headliner of the card Usman has been calling for a fight against Canelo. This is just another example of MMA wanting to be like Boxing and their fighters urning to make Boxing money. Canelo will be making more money than all the fighters on 268 combined.