Sadly not many people will be watching UFC 268 this Saturday

Saturday will another example of MMA getting overshadowed by a bigger, better, more popular combat sport in Boxing. UFC 268 is this Saturday and so is Canelo’s fight on Showtime PPV.

I wish both cards weren’t on the same night because there isn’t much interest in UFC 268 (except from us lowly sherbros). Dana White should postpone UFC 268 until next week.

The headliner of the card Usman has been calling for a fight against Canelo. This is just another example of MMA wanting to be like Boxing and their fighters urning to make Boxing money. Canelo will be making more money than all the fighters on 268 combined.
 
The Canelo fight is a display of the highest level of boxing. Some of the best boxing skill in history.
UFC has two outstanding current Welterweights and the women's strawweight is likely to be as good, but likely better than the Chandler-Gaethje bout will be in terms of skill.

Watching Canelo fight is something you should do whilst you have the opportunity of a peak Matrix level combat athlete.
Watching Usman-Colby is something you should watch the next morning.
 
Meh, couldn’t care less which sport is more popular or sells more ppvs, it’s not money in my pocket. MMA is the better sport in my book so that’s what I’ll be watching.
You will watch boxing this saturday and you will enjoy it, don't be a hipster. Yes this is a threat
 
