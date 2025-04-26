Sad truth of Melvin Guillard

Man this dude had to be one of the biggest waste of talents in the sport. Had all the potential in the world, but could never stay disciplined.
 
He's fighting soon against Josiah Harrell who got signed to the UFC recently but failed his medical which is a terrible idea.
 
How much wasted talent? I thought even at his best (Jeremy Stephens-Evan Dunham wins) he was the Zuffa era Michael Johnson.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He's fighting soon against Josiah Harrell who got signed to the UFC recently but failed his medical which is a terrible idea.
Sms_productions713 said:
Oh man he is still fighting? Last time I seen him was vs Izzy. I feel for the guy
Where is he fighting? Even the Florida athletic commission wouldn't approve him last time he had a BKFC fight booked.
 
