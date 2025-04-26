Sad truth of Melvin Guillard

Sms_productions713
Man this dude had to be one of the biggest waste of talents in the sport. Had all the potential in the world, but could never stay disciplined.
He's fighting soon against Josiah Harrell who got signed to the UFC recently but failed his medical which is a terrible idea.
He's fighting soon against Josiah Harrell who got signed to the UFC recently but failed his medical which is a terrible idea.
Oh man he is still fighting? Last time I seen him was vs Izzy. I feel for the guy
This.
Where is he fighting? Even the Florida athletic commission wouldn't approve him last time he had a BKFC fight booked.
Kentucky, not sure what the commission is like there.
And the hands, speed and powerThis.
He was never really that good. He just had “the look.”