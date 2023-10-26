Sad Day When Jones Retires

Wreckless
Hate him or love him his name always brings a level of excitement very few others bring in the sport.
The crazy thing is the guy has been in the UFC since 2008. That's gotta be the longest any fighter has remained relevant and fighting top contenders.
First UFC fight was in august 2008. To think someone who was fighting in the UFC back in 2008 is the current HW champ and P4P #1 is mind boggling.
Most fighters struggle to remain relevant for 5 years, let alone be the top guy in a division for that long. And we're talking 15 years. I don't care if it's on picos or whatever shit Ronnie Coleman was on. It's impressive. Especially for a guy who likes to do cocaine with hookers on the weekend.
With that being said, Shoutout to RDA who's still ranked and has also been in the UFC since 2008.
Sad to see these guys retire any day now. The last of the "old school".
