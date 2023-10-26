Sad Day When Jones Retires

Hate him or love him his name always brings a level of excitement very few others bring in the sport.

The crazy thing is the guy has been in the UFC since 2008. That's gotta be the longest any fighter has remained relevant and fighting top contenders.

First UFC fight was in august 2008. To think someone who was fighting in the UFC back in 2008 is the current HW champ and P4P #1 is mind boggling.

Most fighters struggle to remain relevant for 5 years, let alone be the top guy in a division for that long. And we're talking 15 years. I don't care if it's on picos or whatever shit Ronnie Coleman was on. It's impressive. Especially for a guy who likes to do cocaine with hookers on the weekend.

With that being said, Shoutout to RDA who's still ranked and has also been in the UFC since 2008.

Sad to see these guys retire any day now. The last of the "old school".
 
The "he was in UFC in 08 and is a top P4P fighter in 2023" sounds more impressive than it is when you actually look at his schedule and see how many years he was inactive for

Up until 2013 he had 20 fights and was absolutely active and dominating (well didnt dominate Gus but still).

2014 - 1 fight
2015 - 1 fight (suspension, coke bings hit and run, ducked Rumble)
2016 - 1 fight
2017 - 1 fight NC (suspended)
2018 - 1 fight (Nevada wouldnt sanction Gus fight b/c of pulsing roids so they had to move event to Cali week of fight)
2019 - 2 fights (Santos split decision)
2020 - 1 fight (Reyes robbery)

"Bulks up for 3 years"

2021 - 0 fights
2022 - 0 fights
2023 - 1 fight

Hes had 9 fights in the last 10 years.... Between suspensions, jail, bulking hes been inactive for many years in that 08-23 span.

Still impressive of course but its not like he was fighting and dominating multiple times a year every year. He went from 2-3 fights a year preUSADA to barely 1 fight a year when USADA came in....<Deported1>
 
Not really dude has been very inactive the past years.
 
He’s the undisputed GOAT and I don’t mind him getting his flowers while he’s here. When he entered the LHW division it was obvious that he was special. It is hard to identify his strongest attribute since he has so many. He out strikes strikers, out wrestles olympians, out grapples Bjj black belts and his hellbows were destruction embodied. What truly makes him great is his fight iq and the way he blends all facets of MMA together in sweet poetry of violence.

People will celebrate his achievements for many years to come and he will undoubtedly be missed (except for a sect of cesspool sherdoggers). People these days are to quick to hate, the man has done what nobody else in MMA history has been able to accomplish. 15 years at the top of the world fighting through multiple generations of the greatest LHW fighters to ever grace the cage. Not to mention going up and walking through Gane who many (especially here) celebrated months prior as the future of HW. After Jones made it look rudimentary people turned on Gane as “never that good” in classic (and sad) Sherdog fashion. Jones list of scalps is legendary without ever actually suffering a real loss. I choose to celebrate his achievements and so should you because when he’s gone he will be missed.

jon-jones-ufc.gif


<JonesDXSuckIt>
 
i was most saddest win fedor retired. as more time goes on, what the fighters did, who was there to actually witness it, the legacy, all of it fades into obscurity. when jones retires, it wont have as big of an impact. few people were there to watch the rise, few will still be here. watching fedor retire was like MMA basically dying a little bit for me.
 
Most things jon jones related have not been exciting in recent years, aside from when he actually decided to fight
 
I've always disliked Jones and rooted against him, but it'll be a sad day when he retires as he's genuinely brilliant and a star.
There are so few stars left now. Even ten years ago we still had so many legends and interesting characters, some particularly outstanding at a specific discipline, which made for many intriguing matchups.
Now we're left with mostly well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that lack star power or excitement.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
i was most saddest win fedor retired. as more time goes on, what the fighters did, who was there to actually witness it, the legacy, all of it fades into obscurity. when jones retires, it wont have as big of an impact. few people were there to watch the rise, few will still be here. watching fedor retire was like MMA basically dying a little bit for me.
EC5166F5-BBDB-4EFF-B290-F80CD8FE174B.jpeg
 
newcastleman said:
I've always disliked Jones and rooted against him, but it'll be a sad day when he retires as he's genuinely brilliant and a star.
There are so few stars left now. Even ten years ago we still had so many legends and interesting characters, some particularly outstanding at a specific discipline, which made for many intriguing matchups.
Now we're left with mostly well-rounded jack-of-all-trades that lack star power or excitement.
It doesn't feel the same. Wonder if we will ever again have an era of champs like Jones, GSP, AS and Aldo.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
thank you brotha. saving this one. a beautiful picture. seeing him do the final walk out, was the day MMA died for me. my life suddenly put into perspective. what a time, what a golden era.
We seen some shit sir, but at least we seen it.
Sad days when he packed it up but we seen him at his best, can't ever forget that.

1581461272265.jpg IMG_20230101_201941_01.gif
 
It will be a sad day for his haters when he rides off into the sunset undefeated and they never get to see him lose ala Khabib.
 
StonedLemur said:
We seen some shit sir, but at least we seen it.
Sad days when he packed it up but we seen him at his best, can't ever forget that.

View attachment 1008636 View attachment 1008637
100%, glad we were there to witness greatness, while it happened, live, in the moment, where true PRIDE, bragging rights, greatness was all on the line.



Respect to the greatest HW to ever do it in combat mixed martial arts. *one tear rolling down the side of the face out of respect
 
