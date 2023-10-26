Sad Day When Jones Retires

Spoiler: For the haters

He’s the undisputed GOAT and I don’t mind him getting his flowers while he’s here. When he entered the LHW division it was obvious that he was special. It is hard to identify his strongest attribute since he has so many. He out strikes strikers, out wrestles olympians, out grapples Bjj black belts and his hellbows were destruction embodied. What truly makes him great is his fight iq and the way he blends all facets of MMA together in sweet poetry of violence.People will celebrate his achievements for many years to come and he will undoubtedly be missed (except for a sect of cesspool sherdoggers). People these days are to quick to hate, the man has done what nobody else in MMA history has been able to accomplish. 15 years at the top of the world fighting through multiple generations of the greatest LHW fighters to ever grace the cage. Not to mention going up and walking through Gane who many (especially here) celebrated months prior as the future of HW. After Jones made it look rudimentary people turned on Gane as “never that good” in classic (and sad) Sherdog fashion. Jones list of scalps is legendary without ever actually suffering a real loss. I choose to celebrate his achievements and so should you because when he’s gone he will be missed.