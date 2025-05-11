SABU dead at 60.

I still remember the first time I saw Sabu, which also coincided with the first time I saw anything from ECW. I remember seeing this flying streak of a human leaping off a chair, ONTO the ropes, and out of the ring. Absolutely blew apart what I ever thought Pro Wrestling could be. He was the first person I can remember seeing launch a chair at their opponent's face, not just swing it. Don't get me started on the Arabian Face Buster, I couldn't believe my eyes the first time I saw him pull that off. The way he owned up to the company after he was pulled over with RVD and tried taking the entire fall to try and save RVD's title run was real-deal solid human being stuff. Absolute legend, I'm so sad to see him go, but I'm really happy he got his retirement match and went out on his own terms.