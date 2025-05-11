SABU dead at 60.

Damn, he was just on Legion of Skanks Monday night! Great wrestler and funny dude.
 
I used to hang around the ecw shows in the 90s and Sabu was always cool to me. I once seen the guy show up to a ecw show not able to walk from an injury the night before. Rvd and that ref peewee had to help him into the building.


Later that night Sabu didn't wrestle but he came out and put someone through a table. That kind of shit amazed the fuck out of me.

This is a really tough one for me. When I was a teenager this was my absolute fav guy to watch and I saw him wrestle live many times.
 
RIP you crazy motherfucker. This man brought me so much happiness in my youth.

I used to watch my VHS tape of Sabu vs. Sandman from House Party 1998 all the time.

I actually have a piece of a table he broke somewhere in my storage locker from when he visited Toronto 15-20 years ago.
 
I used to like how Sabu's pet project for a time was a triple jump moonsault to the outside. He'd mess it up show after show but eventually he got it.

giphy.gif


Botches didn't matter with Sabu, as they were just part of his character. When a table wouldn't break or he'd slip off the ropes, he'd just keep on rolling to the next thing.
 
I still remember the first time I saw Sabu, which also coincided with the first time I saw anything from ECW. I remember seeing this flying streak of a human leaping off a chair, ONTO the ropes, and out of the ring. Absolutely blew apart what I ever thought Pro Wrestling could be. He was the first person I can remember seeing launch a chair at their opponent's face, not just swing it. Don't get me started on the Arabian Face Buster, I couldn't believe my eyes the first time I saw him pull that off. The way he owned up to the company after he was pulled over with RVD and tried taking the entire fall to try and save RVD's title run was real-deal solid human being stuff. Absolute legend, I'm so sad to see him go, but I'm really happy he got his retirement match and went out on his own terms.
 
broc5k said:
Honestly I feel like the last match he had was bittersweet. He got knocked out accidentally, when he slipped between the ropes and fell out. So he wasn't satisfied and wanted to do it again.

That picture of him after the last match really made me feel for the guy. You just knew he was like the undertaker where he would never be satisfied and keep trying to have a perfect last match


GqroLcuXEAADGF6.jpeg
 
