Opinion s**t posting as a right winger isn't as fun anymore in 2026

Frank_Drebin

Frank_Drebin

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 24, 2026
Messages
903
Reaction score
1,233
know why? cause your side is starting to act like the left. woke, power hungry, racist, and retarded.

i know there are no sides, and it's really just freedom vs tyranny, but for the sake of argument let's say there is.

before 2024, when anti semitism and white nationalism hadn't hit significant parts of the right yet, you could shit post the left and not feel bad about it because they were (and still are) a joke. but now? you're a joke too and have no leg to stand on, even if you've always disavowed them, because they make your entire party look retarded.

the nazi thing isn't pushed by trump, but it's gonna turn maga and possibly even conservatism in general into a woke cesspool of shit no different than the woke left is, except a lot more overtly disgusting.

i don't know what maga will look like when trump's gone, but i expect them to lose the midterms and 2028 and they deserve to because they didn't take care of the radicals inside their party, just like the woke left.

in all honesty shit posting ain't what she used to be, ain't what she used to be, ain't what she used to be...

mi-vieja-mu.gif
 
The GOP will be routed in the midterms, heavily due to the ICE/deportation actions under this administration, and the lack of transparency regarding the Epstein files.

In regards to your post, I've been a 3rd party supporter after Trump's first term. the GOP is only slightly less egregious than the Dems whom I can never support again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Elections Chile Elect "Far Right" Candidate José Antonio Kast as Next President
2 3
Replies
48
Views
1K
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,115
Messages
58,483,135
Members
176,051
Latest member
LuckyEthan

Share this page

Back
Top