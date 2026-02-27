know why? cause your side is starting to act like the left. woke, power hungry, racist, and retarded.i know there are no sides, and it's really just freedom vs tyranny, but for the sake of argument let's say there is.before 2024, when anti semitism and white nationalism hadn't hit significant parts of the right yet, you could shit post the left and not feel bad about it because they were (and still are) a joke. but now? you're a joke too and have no leg to stand on, even if you've always disavowed them, because they make your entire party look retarded.the nazi thing isn't pushed by trump, but it's gonna turn maga and possibly even conservatism in general into a woke cesspool of shit no different than the woke left is, except a lot more overtly disgusting.i don't know what maga will look like when trump's gone, but i expect them to lose the midterms and 2028 and they deserve to because they didn't take care of the radicals inside their party, just like the woke left.in all honesty shit posting ain't what she used to be, ain't what she used to be, ain't what she used to be...