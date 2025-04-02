Ryo Chonan pulls off one of the greatest submissions in MMA history against Anderson Silva

jko1355 said:
Pride fixed fights so much that Anderson decided to leave the organization and even was threatened by his team with shotguns
Click to expand...
Everyone knows that if you want to fix a fight, you do it at the very end of the third round !
 
  • Like
Reactions: TR1
HHJ said:
Everyone knows that if you want to fix a fight, you do it at the very end of the third round !
Click to expand...
3rd round submission paid +1500 of course that’s how you do it
 
jko1355 said:
3rd round submission paid +1500 of course that’s how you do it
Click to expand...
Who the fuck is gonna do a fake fight for three rounds, get the fuck out of my thread.

Please report yourself to the Mods office 6 am sharp please.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Fun Fact

Not counting the Okami DQ.... Anderson went on a 9 year undefeated streak after losing to Chonan.
Click to expand...
Dude went to the Nog brothers to learn how to not have that happen again.

Otherwise the Gooch woulda came and got him.
 
Ryo Chonan and Deiju Takase… and also obviously Fujita vs Fedor… dude accidentally almost knocked out fedor and had to try his best to flail to not finish fedor and get finished…
 
"Bas Rutten, what did we just see!?!?!"
 
Ryo Chonan and Deiju Takase… and also obviously Fujitsu vs Fedor… dude accidentally almost knocked out fedor and had to try his best to flail to not finish get finished… it’s really easy to know which fights were fixed… they pro wrestlers involved… you can’t be that gullible the entire league was owned by yakuza and every fighter that fought there has talked about the fixed fights
 
jko1355 said:
Ryo Chonan and Deiju Takase… and also obviously Fujitsu vs Fedor… dude accidentally almost knocked out fedor and had to try his best to flail to not finish get finished… it’s really easy to know which fights were fixed… they pro wrestlers involved… you can’t be that gullible the entire league was owned by yakuza and every fighter that fought there has talked about the fixed fights
Click to expand...
Thread Derail

Against the rules

Prepared to meet thy maker.

break-down-the-door-and-enter-dante-torres.gif
 
jko1355 said:
Pride fixed fights so much that Anderson decided to leave the organization and even was threatened by his team with shotguns
Click to expand...
huh?

Anderson was the who threatened an ex-coach with a shotgun allegedly.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
My understanding is that Anderson nearly quit after that fight, but his teammate (I think it was Wandy?) talked him out of it.

Anyway, it's amazing because he went from this fight against Chonan to his Matrix fighting form against Leben in a fairly short period of time.

That might be the best "no quit" in combat sports history.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You can tell by the panicked look on Andersons face he hadn't ever had a heel hook that deep in. Back then so few leg locks were used. Most bjj gyms didn't allow them. Or the very least leg locks were considers gimmicky
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
jko1355 said:
Pride fixed fights so much that Anderson decided to leave the organization and even was threatened by his team with shotguns
Click to expand...

Kayfabe was integral to Pride FC. It was founded as an offshoot of Japanese professional wrestling.
 
jko1355 said:
3rd round submission paid +1500 of course that’s how you do it
Click to expand...


Ah, thats why we know Anderson Chael was fixed.

Chael beat the shit out of anderson then let that sub happen.
 
TR1 said:
huh?

Anderson was the who threatened an ex-coach with a shotgun allegedly.
Click to expand...
Why do you think that happened? He specifically was upset at the team for making him fix fights after beating the p4p #1 in Sakurai
 
jko1355 said:
Why do you think that happened? He specifically was upset at the team for making him fix fights after beating the p4p #1 in Chonan
Click to expand...
Whatever helps you sleep at night.

Anderson fans, p4p most deluded fanbase of all time.
 
HHJ said:
If you aint ever seen this.... SEE IT NOW.

(timestamped)


Click to expand...

Just an interesting tid-bit:
My original BJJ coach`s (Roan Carneiro) second fight was against Anderson Silva, and he fought Chonan twice!
And yes, this is an all-time great sweep-submission sequence.
I still do a variation in the gym from time-to-time, and always get asked to see it again after class ;)
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,652
Messages
57,109,498
Members
175,546
Latest member
Poutine

Share this page

Back
Top