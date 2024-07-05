  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ryan Garcia was just acting

Trabaho

Trabaho

Bye
@red
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
7,796
Reaction score
6,832
Where are the smart guys now who said he was just acting to bet on himeslf and win ?

See I was right. It's not an act, dude got mental issues caused by alcohol ect.

Noone can act that good.

Youtube and sherdog was full of smartasses after the victory saying Ryan is just putting on a show.

Conspiracy declined.
 
that Indian said:
Did this really need its own thread?
Click to expand...
Maybe ? They convinced me he was acting. I was shocked. So my intuition was right he wasn't acting but got substance issues. Poor guy, hope he get's well quick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Ryan Garcia vs Sean O'Malley? Can we get that fight?
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
TimeToTrain
TimeToTrain

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,236
Messages
55,809,569
Members
174,940
Latest member
ChacalT_T

Share this page

Back
Top