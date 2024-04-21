Ryan Garcia vs Sean O'Malley? Can we get that fight?

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,364
Reaction score
6,974


Last month Ryan Garcia was on Ariel Helwani's show and he said he would beat Sean O'Malley's ass and he didn't say in the boxing ring. He wants to come over to the UFC and fight Sean O'Malley in MMA and he said he would need only 3 months to prepare.

He just beat a top boxer in Devin Haney last night and his popularity might be at an all time high. Would Dana White consider signing him for a one off fight against his poster boy?
 
Why? Sean wouldn't last 4 seconds in a ring with Garcia boxing. Vice verse for Garcia and MMA. Maybe we should see them play tennis.
 
book it, all aboard the garcia hype train
 
uhhhhhhh if it’s Mma gloves in a cage and no takedowns yes
 
I don't see it and not even because it's a bad idea fight wise but what is he making in boxing? 30 mil? Uncle Dana gonna cough up for him? I mean it would be stupidly big so maybe he would

Maybe have the oil fucks pay for it and their commission can sanction it without issues too
 
They doubted Garcia before and look @ him now. I think he will KO Sean.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedora Millionankles
Rainbow Head vs Ryan Garcia?
Replies
13
Views
900
filthybliss
filthybliss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,792
Messages
55,444,172
Members
174,776
Latest member
Skylar Friesen

Share this page

Back
Top