Ryan Garcia vs Sean O'Malley? Can we get that fight?





Last month Ryan Garcia was on Ariel Helwani's show and he said he would beat Sean O'Malley's ass and he didn't say in the boxing ring. He wants to come over to the UFC and fight Sean O'Malley in MMA and he said he would need only 3 months to prepare.



He just beat a top boxer in Devin Haney last night and his popularity might be at an all time high. Would Dana White consider signing him for a one off fight against his poster boy?