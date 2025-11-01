  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios for the WBC Welterweight title set for February 21

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    14
Amazing, talks have begun for a high profile fight between a guy who has held a belt hostage for years and a career disappointment who both got KOd by a LW
 
Title fight coming off an L. Great move when Dana is trying to take over the sport.
 
The WBC will approve this as a title fight. Of course they will. Anytime there's a popular Mexican or Chicano fighter involved they'll give them undeserved opportunities. Nobody is more privileged in the sport than those guys. Somehow Garcia is rated the #4 contender in the WBC's WW rankings despite being 0-1 in the division and coming off of a loss. Now he's getting a title shot? Disgusting.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
The WBC will approve this as a title fight. Of course they will. Anytime there's a popular Mexican or Chicano fighter involved they'll give them undeserved opportunities. Nobody is more privileged in the sport than those guys. Somehow Garcia is rated the #4 contender in the WBC's WW rankings despite being 0-1 in the division and coming off of a loss. Now he's getting a title shot? Disgusting.
Click to expand...
Makes no sense … even more so, him being “suspended” by the wbc for the positive test … lol
 
This sets up the Haney rematch. Boxing has always been about the bag but they've done away with any pretenses
 
Ryan Garcia - lessons in how to fail upward
wouldnt be surprised if Garcia is a CEO in 10 years
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,268
Messages
58,428,583
Members
176,036
Latest member
Mad dog

Share this page

Back
Top