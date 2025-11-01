BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 14,310
- Reaction score
- 51,694
Yep …Seriously? Rolly just beat his ass and now he's getting another title shot at WW? What a joke.
Makes no sense … even more so, him being “suspended” by the wbc for the positive test … lolThe WBC will approve this as a title fight. Of course they will. Anytime there's a popular Mexican or Chicano fighter involved they'll give them undeserved opportunities. Nobody is more privileged in the sport than those guys. Somehow Garcia is rated the #4 contender in the WBC's WW rankings despite being 0-1 in the division and coming off of a loss. Now he's getting a title shot? Disgusting.
Yeah, they're full of shit. I don't really blame Crawford for putting them on blast recently.Makes no sense … even more so, him being “suspended” by the wbc for the positive test … lol