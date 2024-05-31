Ryan Garcia vs Jake Paul, Who do you think will win?

This is just what Chael Sonnen has been talking about in his channel.



Jake Paul being a YouTuber, this fight will be big for they are both popular. Idk if Jake will accept this since Ryan is a real fighter but the money to earn will make it possible, don't you think?
 
Mike Tyson

edit: that was a knee jerk reply. I forgot he is actually fighting Tyson. I was just emphasising how ridiculous of a match up that would be by spoofing an equally ridiculous match up idea.
 
Why do we care what Chael thinks? His takes are almost always garbage. Ryan is obviously more skilled but he'd be too outsized against Jake who is a natural cruiserweight.
 
