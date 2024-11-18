BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,333
- Reaction score
- 42,370
Tried to KO Pacquiao.But… why?
It's scheduled for 8 two-minute rounds.9 mins of a 12 hour event. LFG
Yeah, that was posted before the details were really out thereIt's scheduled for 8 two-minute rounds.
Anpo's are pretty good, but fighting a current champion level fighter of similar stature isn't going to be the same as fighting old Manny Pacquiao. Cheering on Anpo, but he probably eats the canvasJapanese Kickboxers usually have pretty good hands but I’m still going to go with Garcia.
Anpo's are pretty good, but fighting a current champion level fighter of similar stature isn't going to be the same as fighting old Manny Pacquiao. Cheering on Anpo, but he probably eats the canvas
I'm just stoked that Japanese fighters in all different forms of fighting are suddenly progressing at a rapid rate. Future is brightI’d like to see more Japanese kickboxers transition to Boxing.
The last time I saw a Japanese kickboxer try to box was when Floyd went fishing with other retirees, went home to take a nap, got off the couch and knocked the guy out in 8 seconds.Japanese Kickboxers usually have pretty good hands but I’m still going to go with Garcia.