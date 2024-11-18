News Ryan Garcia returns against former K-1 Kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo in Japan, December 30

Who wins?

why not ? suspended from boxing
 
markantony20 said:
Japanese Kickboxers usually have pretty good hands but I’m still going to go with Garcia.
Anpo's are pretty good, but fighting a current champion level fighter of similar stature isn't going to be the same as fighting old Manny Pacquiao. Cheering on Anpo, but he probably eats the canvas
 
