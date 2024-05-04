[Ryan Garcia] My levels are so low for someone who took ostarine.

Ostarine has been somewhat well documented:
It is a supplement you have to take in 'extremely high quantities,' and based
on the low levels of it found, Garcia may have been the victim of contaminated supplements.

For athletes, it’s especially important to be aware of the recent increase in supplement contamination
and supplement-related incidences involving ostarine. The unfortunate reality is that some dietary supplement
manufacturers illegally put ostarine and other SARMs in their products, and some omit ostarine from the label
entirely or use misleading names to confuse consumers.

While labels are unreliable, you should still look out for ostarine’s many synonyms, including MK-2866, enobasarm,
(2S)-3-(4-cyanophenoxy)-N-[4-cyano-3-(trifluoromethyl)phenyl]-2-hydroxy-2-methylpropanamide, and GTx-024 on supplement labels.
 
for the record, i'm neither a garcia nor haney fan. i don't care for either.
 
I'm convinced.
Not Guilty verdict for me, your honor.
 
That implies he is just recklessly buying random supplements, not testing them at all and just taking them, which doesnt exactly make one consider him a clean athlete.
 
