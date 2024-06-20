  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ryan Garcia: I'm headed to the UFC

I’d like to see him come to the ufc, go 0-4, have an affair with the pot bellied burrito bandit Ronda rousey, get a shitty chest piece tattoo, then fade into oblivion only to come back in 2042 and fight the young fetus Erick “the Liger” Silva.
 
Huge if true. If this kid can learn to stuff takedowns, there's nobody close.
 
ExitLUPin said:


He has talked about fighting in the UFC before and he's suspended for a year from boxing due to a failed drug test. Can we see a primed boxer enter the Octagon for the 1st time?
Click to expand...

Lol, no, serious question tho, a doping suspension is also observed in MMA? The substance(s) he popped for are probably banned just the same, same AC's.
 
El Fernas said:
Lol, no, serious question tho, a doping suspension is also observed in MMA? The substance(s) he popped for are probably banned just the same, same AC's.
Click to expand...
Yeah I dont think ive ever seen a situation like this happen but I would imagine if its an athletic commision the ruling would still stand wether its boxing or MMA
 
svmr_db said:
Garcia gonna get fast tracked into the UFC in 6 months & Dana White will make Kris Moutinho sign a contract with a "no grappling" clause. :eek:
Click to expand...
I know it's very unlikely that Garcia actually comes over and gets signed, and McGregor is a bit of a wild card at the moment...
But Conor would definitely agree to such a clause and there is no denying the kinds of attention and money it could generate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedora Millionankles
Rainbow Head vs Ryan Garcia?
Replies
13
Views
1K
filthybliss
filthybliss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,861
Messages
55,721,678
Members
174,910
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top