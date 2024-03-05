ryan garcia has lost his damn mind

Only two explanations, either he has finally lost it, which would suck but we sort of saw it coming a while back, unraveling little by little. Plus he has been very open about his mental health shit.



Or two, it's all an act, which really is almost as bad as this would be the worst way to promote anything.



Either outcome isn't good, he is surrounded by too many people who just want to fill his pockets with his name and not one single person really seems to care about him, chief among them his cokehead promoter.