Ryan Garcia EXPELLED from the WBC RACIST "N Word rant."

Ryan couldn't let American Independence steal all the attention and fireworks today.



I guess the tirade wasn't bad enough. He's been sexually harassing & threatening Clarissa Shields for weeks. Even accusing her father of raping her.


WBC says bye bye to Ryan the Crash Dummy


Mental Illness is real, but you still can be a piece of trash person who is also mentally ill.
 
But but my mom has cancer so that gives me the right to be a racist, egotistical asshole

Ban that bitch for life or suspend him for a decade max
 
Simple Southerner said:
But but my mom has cancer so that gives me the right to be a racist, egotistical asshole

Ban that bitch for life or suspend him for a decade max
Even though his parents are giant enablers and still support him publicly, they still came out with a statement against him....kind of sort of. Screenshot_20240704-203229_Samsung Internet.jpg
 
Berserker13 said:
You can't make this stuff up
Just wait until people step over Ryan being an absolute POS to accuse me of race baiting & to hate on Clarissa Shields or Devin Haney. How many pages will it take to devolve into that????
 
