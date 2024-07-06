  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ryan Garcia calls out Dana White for a legitimate fight

Will this be another James Tony tyoe bout where Garcia just gets taken down and smashed ? Or does anyone believe Ryan actually has TDD ?







This could honestly be a huge PPV so if this comes to light who would be a fair opponent?


Screenshot_20240706_115200_YouTube.jpg






Who ??


How bour Cody No Love ???


unnamed (1).jpg




IMO the trash talk would be great and no shame in losing for either one ... some might rag on Ryan for not Ko'n Cody but those type of fans will always find a reason to complain
 
