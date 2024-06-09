  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Ryan Garcia arrested for Felony Vandalism

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,869
Reaction score
11,286
www.tmz.com

Ryan Garcia Arrested For Felony Vandalism In L.A., Led Away In Cuffs On Video

Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon, and we have video of the superstar boxer being led away in handcuffs.
www.tmz.com www.tmz.com

Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon ... and TMZ Sports has video of the superstar boxer being led away by cops in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell us the boxer was arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway.


<mma3><{nope}> <seniorvolk>

Talk about having the world at your feet and you do this shit?
 
Probably pissed off because he hasn’t been paid for the Haney fight.
 
What a dumb ass.

I don't even know what the hell felony vandalism even means, but sounds stupid enough.
 
Imagine being rich & wealthy with a giant mansion... But still going to a hotel in your own city to commit crimes.

What will his stans say now?

I also bet we wont see any of the people who call Tank, Shakur, Broner, Wilder, or the Charlos "thugs" or trash mention a peep about this privileged, lying, cheating, felon. Things that make you go hmmmmmm.

"Illuminati after me...something something...jesus"
 
Nothing screams mental illness & drug abuse like getting escorted out of a high class place shirtless with a Daft Punk/Motorcycle helmet on, in handcuffs by the cops.

This guy is screaming for help. I keep saying it again & again. All these young head cases don't need to be in a sport that gives out CTE like its candy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sdpdude9
News Sedriques Dumas arrested on felony battery charges
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
4K
BigTruck
BigTruck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,006
Messages
55,666,500
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top