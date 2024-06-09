SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 12,869
- Reaction score
- 11,286
Ryan Garcia Arrested For Felony Vandalism In L.A., Led Away In Cuffs On Video
Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon, and we have video of the superstar boxer being led away in handcuffs.
www.tmz.com
Ryan Garcia was arrested for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills Saturday afternoon ... and TMZ Sports has video of the superstar boxer being led away by cops in handcuffs.
Law enforcement sources tell us the boxer was arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway.
Talk about having the world at your feet and you do this shit?