News Ryan Garcia’s B-samples have also come back POSITIVE

such a goddamn weirdo. he is trying a Trumpian strategy: when denial is implausible then lean into it to detract from its relevance

the problem is that this is boxing, not politics, and Ryan has the charisma of a cheese grater

fuck this guy, I hope we never have to hear from him again (Haney should have a clear path to NC on record now)
 
Garcia having a social media meltdown. Fight result being overturned to a No Contest incoming. I hope they hit this cheating scumbag with a lengthy suspension. Make an example out of him.
 
He's a product of a generation with no accountability. All he's done is try to talk his way out of it by being snide and cringey.
 
This kid is clearly mentally ill. He needs professional help, not ridicule. I see a lot of people going “but we didn’t know” after he suddenly dies of OD or shoots himself in the head.
 
No! Our King can't go down like this
Inb4 Usyk gets popped or some shit
 
is a said:
No! Our King can't go down like this
Inb4 Usyk gets popped or some shit
If Usyk popped right after becoming undisputed heavyweight king it'd be an even bigger deal than Ryan Garcia popping. That's for sure.
 
The kid's been attacked even before the fight. Everybody thinks he will lose but now that he won impressively against Haney who thinks he is the next Floyd?

Ryan's not gonna let them feel satisfaction.
 
humperdoo said:
The kid's been attacked even before the fight. Everybody thinks he will lose but now that he won impressively against Haney who thinks he is the next Floyd?

Ryan's not gonna let them feel satisfaction.
Initially won by using PEDs, a banned IV, and deliberately missing weight by several pounds? That isn't impressive. Notice I said initially won. The fight result will be overturned now. Guaranteed.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Initially won by using PEDs, a banned IV, and deliberately missing weight by several pounds? That isn't impressive. Notice I said initially won. The fight result will be overturned now. Guaranteed.
if he lost the fight would they be checking whether he used PEDS and banned IV?


None the less, Ryan will not give them the satisfaction. He will still be in boxing.
 
I hope Ryan is made an example of by the New York Commission. I expect the fight to be ruled a no contest shortly.

I also hope he gets some help for his mental health.

Regardless of your opinion on Ryan, he's one of the biggest stars in the support. I hope he recovers, serves his suspension, and comes back clean and stronger. I'm not optimistic.
 
