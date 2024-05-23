BoxerMaurits
I'm surprised!Even if his B-sample is clean, which it almost never is when requested for testing, it doesn't necessarily clear him.
If Usyk popped right after becoming undisputed heavyweight king it'd be an even bigger deal than Ryan Garcia popping. That's for sure.No! Our King can't go down like this
Inb4 Usyk gets popped or some shit
Initially won by using PEDs, a banned IV, and deliberately missing weight by several pounds? That isn't impressive. Notice I said initially won. The fight result will be overturned now. Guaranteed.The kid's been attacked even before the fight. Everybody thinks he will lose but now that he won impressively against Haney who thinks he is the next Floyd?
Ryan's not gonna let them feel satisfaction.
Initially won by using PEDs, a banned IV, and deliberately missing weight by several pounds? That isn't impressive. Notice I said initially won. The fight result will be overturned now. Guaranteed.
Why if he lost the fight would they be checking whether he used PEDS and banned IV?
None the less, Ryan will not give them the satisfaction. He will still be in boxing.
if he lost the fight would they be checking whether he used PEDS and banned IV?