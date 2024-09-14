Ryan Clark and his whiney voice…

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
764
Reaction score
1,349
Why have this know-nothing about MMA chime in with his useless “analysis” on the main event tomorrow?

Taking about how Splenda-Sean is the greatest striker in UFC history…

<{Joewithit}>

Seriously?? Shale is doing his usual circus clown act but at least he is a former fighter that almost dethroned The Spider….


Ryan Clark and his whiney voice and Bruce Buffer knock off suits should not be allowed on air to talk MMA with Anik sucking up as usual.

Clark makes Stephen A. Urkle seem insightful.
 
I agree Rylan Clark has a whiney voice.
 

Attachments

  • 0_This-Morning-TV-show-London-UK-25-Nov-2019.jpg
    0_This-Morning-TV-show-London-UK-25-Nov-2019.jpg
    31.7 KB · Views: 1
ESPN just keeps hiring the most useless ex-athletes that nobody wants to see
 
DiazSlap said:
Exactly, no one wants to see Ryan Clark… glad you agree

















(self bump)
Click to expand...
Could hear the head scratching across the continents. You were sat reading this thread for so long only to give a milquetoast response. Sad times were had by all.
 
IdrisElbow said:
OP just keeps posting stuff nobody wants to see to the extent he has to self bump.
Click to expand...
Exactly, no one wants to see Ryan Clark… glad you agree

















(self bump)
IdrisElbow said:
Could hear the head scratching across the continents. You were sat reading this thread for so long only to give a milquetoast response. Sad times were had by all.
Click to expand...
Perhaps that is your way friend.

The head scratching you heard could just be your own dandruff.
 
DiazSlap said:
Exactly, no one wants to see Ryan Clark… glad you agree

















(self bump)

Perhaps that is your way friend.

The head scratching you heard could just be your own dandruff.
Click to expand...
Nah mate I use knock off Head and Shoulders from Lidl, not a flake on my noggin.

Also not sure how dandruff scratches your head, surely you scratch the dandruff? Or is yours sentient?
 
IdrisElbow said:
Nah mate I use knock off Head and Shoulders from Lidl, not a flake on my noggin.

Also not sure how dandruff scratches your head, surely you scratch the dandruff? Or is yours sentient?
Click to expand...
I would not know, dandruff does afflict me as it does you. Glad you are getting the help.
 
IdrisElbow said:
As a black man I find the term "the help" offensive. I do not get it nor am I it.
Click to expand...

200w.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,192
Messages
56,180,863
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top