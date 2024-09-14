Why have this know-nothing about MMA chime in with his useless “analysis” on the main event tomorrow?Taking about how Splenda-Sean is the greatest striker in UFC history…Seriously?? Shale is doing his usual circus clown act but at least he is a former fighter that almost dethroned The Spider….Ryan Clark and his whiney voice and Bruce Buffer knock off suits should not be allowed on air to talk MMA with Anik sucking up as usual.Clark makes Stephen A. Urkle seem insightful.