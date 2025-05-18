Ruziboev Gets knocked down 3 times and wins?

“Clubbing Ruziboev’s lead leg with his shin, he knocks the taller man to his seat and times a right hand to drive into his jaw.”



“Stoltzfus manages to land the cleaner of the two and knocks “Black” to his seat. “



Stoltzfus rushes forward and jumps guard with a guillotine choke, and he steps into full mount and wraps the submission up and under the chin. Ruziboev pats Stoltzfus’ backside but it is not registered as a tap,”

AND HE TAPPED OUT



HE HEAD BUTTS HIM

“he smacks Stoltzfus with a hammerfist and inadvertently headbutts him. “



AND HE CHEATS

“Ruziboev pulls on the fence to defend it, as Tognoni shouts at him to knock it off. The damage is done from the foul, as Ruziboev escape”

AND KICKS HIM IN THE BALLS

“Ruziboev darts in with a jab and a body kick, and Tognoni warns that the kick went south of the border”



Complete robbery