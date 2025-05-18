Ruziboev Gets knocked down 3 times and wins?

Complete robbery

One judge had it 30-27
Got taken down 4 times too
How do you get knocked on your ass 3 times and win???
 
“Clubbing Ruziboev’s lead leg with his shin, he knocks the taller man to his seat and times a right hand to drive into his jaw.”

“Stoltzfus manages to land the cleaner of the two and knocks “Black” to his seat. “

Stoltzfus rushes forward and jumps guard with a guillotine choke, and he steps into full mount and wraps the submission up and under the chin. Ruziboev pats Stoltzfus’ backside but it is not registered as a tap,”
AND HE TAPPED OUT

HE HEAD BUTTS HIM
“he smacks Stoltzfus with a hammerfist and inadvertently headbutts him. “

AND HE CHEATS
“Ruziboev pulls on the fence to defend it, as Tognoni shouts at him to knock it off. The damage is done from the foul, as Ruziboev escape”
AND KICKS HIM IN THE BALLS
“Ruziboev darts in with a jab and a body kick, and Tognoni warns that the kick went south of the border”

Complete robbery
 
Ruziboev is quite shit to be honest, I don't really rate the guy - I didnt see this fight but it sounded like a robbery reading the PBP or at least, a fight he was very fortunate to cheat and fluke his way through by the skin of his teeth.
 
I haven't seen it either, yet all three in that pbp (as well as every media member and most voters on MMAdecisions) scored it for Ruziboev, and UFC stats notes zero knockdown, so that all makes it sound not that controversial. Sounds like one of those fights we just gotta watch to get.
 
Ruziboev with that Brazillian tap
 
