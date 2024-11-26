DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice​

DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice, Agreement with Hitler Rhetoric, Study Finds | National Review Both the New York Times and Bloomberg prepared stories on the study’s findings, but axed them just before publication.

participants primed with DEI materials were more likely to perceive prejudice where none existed and were more willing to punish the perceived perpetrators