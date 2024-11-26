Social Rutgers' Study - DEI and Anti-White policies/programs produce more racism... not less

Keep pounding the nails in the DEI Coffin... This shit can't die fast enough. It says a lot about the current climate in the US that this study was actually released and not repressed. We all know a few years ago, this study would have been buried with the Ark of Covenant.



LINK TO STUDY
INSTRUCTING ANIMOSITY:HOW DEI PEDAGOGY PRODUCES THE HOSTILE ATTRIBUTION BIAS


Fuck these grifters... inflaming racial tensions for profit. Amazing... Telling white people they're inherently racist for being white


Self Loathing White Liberals lap this shit up like catnip. There's nothing else to explain how liberals embrace these grifters who tell them that they're inherently evil and must atone. And demand their fellow white racists need to atone as well...





DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice​

www.nationalreview.com

DEI Training Material Increases Perception of Nonexistent Prejudice, Agreement with Hitler Rhetoric, Study Finds | National Review

Both the New York Times and Bloomberg prepared stories on the study’s findings, but axed them just before publication.
www.nationalreview.com www.nationalreview.com

A new study found that diversity, equity, and inclusion materials have a wide range of negative consequences, including psychological harm, increased hostility, and greater agreement with extreme authoritarian rhetoric, such as adapted Adolf Hitler quotes.

Both the New York Times and Bloomberg were preparing stories on the findings, but axed them just before publication citing editorial decisions.

The Network Contagion Research Institute, or NCRI, and Rutgers University Social Perception Lab released the study “Instructing Animosity: How DEI Pedagogy Produces the Hostile Attribution Bias” on Monday. The study examined whether the themes and materials common in DEI trainings foster inclusion or exacerbate conflicts, and whether such materials promote empathy or increase hostility towards groups labeled as oppressors. The study consisted of three experiments — one focusing on race, one on religion, and the last on caste.

Although proponents of DEI trainings claim that they are designed to educate individuals about biases and reduce discrimination, the study found that participants primed with DEI materials were more likely to perceive prejudice where none existed and were more willing to punish the perceived perpetrators. In one experiment, the DEI materials made people more willing to agree with Hitler quotes that substituted “Jew” with “Brahmin,” the highest caste in the Indian caste system.

“Participants exposed to the DEI content were markedly more likely to endorse Hitler’s demonization statements, agreeing that Brahmins are ‘parasites’ (+35.4%), ‘viruses’ (+33.8%), and ‘the devil personified’ (+27.1%),” the study reads. “These findings suggest that exposure to anti-oppressive narratives can increase the endorsement of the type of demonization and scapegoating characteristic of authoritarianism.”
 
