Rusty spots on truck - how to fix?

I'm not really interested in paying a body shop to do a proper fix on my 2014 truck. Wondering if I were to sand it a bit and spray some Rustoleum on it, would it do an adequate job of stopping/mitigating the rust?
I live in southeast PA, so salty roads in the winter are a way of life here. I'm not really bothered by the rust, but figure if I can slow the progression a bit, might as well give it a shot. Don't really care if it doesn't look perfect.
Has anyone tried Rustoleum on a car/truck before? Is it a stupid idea? If so, why?
