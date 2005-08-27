Russian wrestlers question

boiledpeanuts
White Belt
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2005
- Messages
- 65
- Reaction score
- 0
Does anyone know which exercises Russian wrestler do in their training?
Do they lift weights?
Do they lift weights?
I had to dig out this old thread because I consider this post one of the hidden gems of this forum. I think those numbers and exercises make a lot of sense for any grappling sport - more so than the single rep squat, bench and deadlift numbers you see advocated a lot. Plus, someone who is able to do 40 reps with bodyweight on the bar will usually be able to do double bodyweight at least once (while the reverse is not neccessarily the case).kettlebells were used before, there was shortage of decent equipment.
dunno about wrestling but here min requirements for candidates in sambo national teams, so you will have a general idea
Weight category: 63, 70, 80, 93, 93+ kg
Strenghth
1. pull ups: 28, 26, 25, 24, 18 reps
2. Cleans: 90, 100, 115, 125, 130 kg
3. Squats with bodyweight barbell OR partner on your shoulders(same weight category)!: 40, 40, 40, 40, 35 reps
4. Dunno how u call it, olympic movement, barbell press standing above your head: body weight + 30 kg
Speed.
1. Running 30m 4.3, 4.2, 4.1, 4.1. 4.2 sec
2. Running 30m (3 interwals 10m each back and forward): 7.3, 7.3, 7.1, 7.1, 7.3 sec
3. Long jump from standing 276+-6 cm for all weight categories
Endurance.
1. Running 3km (min): 11.0, 11.0, 11.0, 11.15, 11.30
2. have no idea how to translate so skip it : 50, 50, 50, 47, 45
3. Pulling youself on the 5m rope, 3 times without rest
4. Sparring for 15 min with partener change: have to get 5 points or more.
once again those just min norms to qualify, i knew some people who were running 10km every time befores training just for warm up easily.
kettlebells were used before, there was shortage of decent equipment.
dunno about wrestling but here min requirements for candidates in sambo national teams, so you will have a general idea
Weight category: 63, 70, 80, 93, 93+ kg
Strenghth
1. pull ups: 28, 26, 25, 24, 18 reps
2. Cleans: 90, 100, 115, 125, 130 kg
3. Squats with bodyweight barbell OR partner on your shoulders(same weight category)!: 40, 40, 40, 40, 35 reps
4. Dunno how u call it, olympic movement, barbell press standing above your head: body weight + 30 kg
Speed.
1. Running 30m 4.3, 4.2, 4.1, 4.1. 4.2 sec
2. Running 30m (3 interwals 10m each back and forward): 7.3, 7.3, 7.1, 7.1, 7.3 sec
3. Long jump from standing 276+-6 cm for all weight categories
Endurance.
1. Running 3km (min): 11.0, 11.0, 11.0, 11.15, 11.30
2. have no idea how to translate so skip it : 50, 50, 50, 47, 45
3. Pulling youself on the 5m rope, 3 times without rest
4. Sparring for 15 min with partener change: have to get 5 points or more.
once again those just min norms to qualify, i knew some people who were running 10km every time before training just for warm up easily.
I doubt he's still around. The post hints he may be a SAMBist, at least knew people who either were on the Russian national team or aiming to get there. And had access to either an official handbook of the federation (I am sure such a thing exists), possibly a bulletin (at least in Germany, some federations had monthly or quarter-yearly newspapers) or an internal set of standards for coaches.Hey interesting. Can I have your source please? Who wrote this?
Thanks.