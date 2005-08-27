Russian wrestlers question

AdeptOmega said: kettlebells were used before, there was shortage of decent equipment.



dunno about wrestling but here min requirements for candidates in sambo national teams, so you will have a general idea



Weight category: 63, 70, 80, 93, 93+ kg



Strenghth

1. pull ups: 28, 26, 25, 24, 18 reps

2. Cleans: 90, 100, 115, 125, 130 kg

3. Squats with bodyweight barbell OR partner on your shoulders(same weight category)!: 40, 40, 40, 40, 35 reps

4. Dunno how u call it, olympic movement, barbell press standing above your head: body weight + 30 kg



Speed.

1. Running 30m 4.3, 4.2, 4.1, 4.1. 4.2 sec

2. Running 30m (3 interwals 10m each back and forward): 7.3, 7.3, 7.1, 7.1, 7.3 sec

3. Long jump from standing 276+-6 cm for all weight categories



Endurance.

1. Running 3km (min): 11.0, 11.0, 11.0, 11.15, 11.30

2. have no idea how to translate so skip it : 50, 50, 50, 47, 45

3. Pulling youself on the 5m rope, 3 times without rest

4. Sparring for 15 min with partener change: have to get 5 points or more.



once again those just min norms to qualify, i knew some people who were running 10km every time befores training just for warm up easily. Click to expand...

I had to dig out this old thread because I consider this post one of the hidden gems of this forum. I think those numbers and exercises make a lot of sense for any grappling sport - more so than the single rep squat, bench and deadlift numbers you see advocated a lot. Plus, someone who is able to do 40 reps with bodyweight on the bar will usually be able to do double bodyweight at least once (while the reverse is not neccessarily the case).I wonder what the untranslated exercise is - my guess would be bridge spins.Someone who can fullfill all listed requirements should be a pretty well-rounded athlete for any combat sport, they demonstrate a sufficient - but not unreachable - level of strength, strength endurance, speed and aerobic endurance. For the weight numbers, bear in mind that most people at this levexl would be cutting 4-8 kg of weight for competition, some even 12 or more.There was also an old blog post by Kenneth Jay (who coached Mark Madsen at the time) listing the strength standards of the Russian Greco team for the 74 kg class. These included a double bodyweight squat and see-saw presses (2x24 kg KB for 30+30 reps each arm, 2x32 kg KB for 20+20). The see-saw press was likely chosen to check shoulder strength-endurance for pummeling. 74 kg was my weight class for a long time, and I worked up to those numbers some years ago. Currently, I can still get the required numbers with double 24s even though I didn't lift at all for some years in between (and my off-season weight dropped from 84-88 kg to 80 flat), but I still need a few months to work back up to the numbers with the 32s.