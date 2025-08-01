  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Russian woman beaten in viral Cincinnati brawl returns home as attacker’s family claims her race is driving national outrage

People will hate me for it but...it's hard to feel sympathy when you see destruction and children killed in almost daily attacks in Ukraine.

Not her fault sure, all these oligarchs/elites in Russia instead of using their influence and power to change regime, they sitting on their assess in 'satanic west'. Imo all wealth should be confiscated and them sent back. None of them contributes to anything.


Russian woman beaten in viral Cincinnati brawl returns home as attacker’s family claims her race is driving national outrage

“If it was an African American woman who got knocked out… We wouldn’t have been going through all this.”
So clearly the black dude that hit her didn't do it because she was Russian and he was pissed about Ukraine.

This assault had NOTHING to do with the Russia/Ukraine conflict whatsoever.

This is just you getting your jollies off about some Russian woman that has nothing to do with that war getting knocked out.

Disgusting thread.
 
Ummm. Seems a strange connection... probably not the best if your empaathy to individuals is based on their nationality .

Anyone who throws Coward punches should be jailed. Its only luck that she didnt die.

Also i think itd get far more attention if it races were reversed so im not sure about that concept in the article.

But fuck the ogliarchs and russia certainly lol
 
Any dude that hits a female like that is disgusting
 
Nailed it.
 
