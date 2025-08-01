Nameless King
People will hate me for it but...it's hard to feel sympathy when you see destruction and children killed in almost daily attacks in Ukraine.
Not her fault sure, all these oligarchs/elites in Russia instead of using their influence and power to change regime, they sitting on their assess in 'satanic west'. Imo all wealth should be confiscated and them sent back. None of them contributes to anything.
Russian woman beaten in viral Cincinnati brawl returns home as attacker’s family claims her race is driving national outrage
“If it was an African American woman who got knocked out… We wouldn’t have been going through all this.”
