A Soviet political joke describes a disgruntled man holding up a white piece of paper in the street in protest and, when asked why, the protester replies that everyone knows what the paper is supposed to say.
The message sent by such a protest is meant to be implicit and understood, but the lack of writing and slogans on the paper itself is designed to thwart efforts by authorities to prove that their prohibitions and regulations have been violated
China also arrested protesters holding up blank white sheets of paper.
The blank white sheets signifies opposition to Xi Jiping's authoritarian rule (especially his zero covid policy) but since China does not allow criticism of Xi and the CCP protesters resorted to holding up blank white sheets.
