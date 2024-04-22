Media Russian MMA ain't what it used to be

Started off with a dude kicking the ring girl - when the fight ended, it got even worse - brawl in the ring - but at least this promotion banned him for life.


That did not end there though - perhaps that's why those 2 fellows got banned for life. You are looking at war between tribes here. One tribe is ultra-conservative, which in this context means people who think women's place is in the kitchen and every fight is a street fight. The other tribe is more liberal - willing to defend women and recognizes the difference between sport and street fight, thus seriously pissed off at the fellows who aren't as intelligent in that regard.


This fight had a fellow punch the winner in the face after the fight was over - the promotion, rather than banning him, offered him a rematch. Think about that for a moment.

Same fellow as above, randomly chocking a dude out during the 'press conference', if you want to call it that. Seems like a very cheap, low cost promotion - pop-MMA most likely, as they are now called in Russia. I saw a few other bits from this promotion - all in the same vein - seems like this is how they make money, offering the most controversial 'fighters' fights - WWE disguised as MMA, though I suspect the fights are real - very low quality of fighters - all about controversy - being shown on TV.
 
Seems like it is exactly as it used to be... Have you ever watched a russian mma event before?
 
It’s not all like that. In fact, the minority of it is like that.
 
What a shitshow haha. The guys in the black masks.. The presser where the guy uses a guy as a human shield to defend the chair throw.. This is top tier entertainment.
 


Not sure why the Armenian guy got mobbed by a gang afterwards? Maybe someone can share context.

Russian MMA is wild.
 
Not sure why the Armenian guy got mobbed by a gang afterwards? Maybe someone can share context.

Russian MMA is wild.
And just wait 3-4 years.
They'll have Emelianenko fighting 4 north korean kids at the same time. Winner gets a sack of potatoes and is not sent to the front.
 
