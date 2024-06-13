TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
May 25, 2002
8,235
9,993
Moment Putin’s hypersonic missile-armed flotilla gets hero’s welcome in Cuba
VLADIMIR Putin’s powerful fleet of warships armed with hypersonic missiles was given a hero’s welcome by communist Cuba. Dramatic footage captured Russia’s brand new frigate Admir…
"The hypersonic missile carrier is leading a four-strong naval flotilla, including a nuclear submarine Kazan and two other naval vessels right on President Joe Biden's doorstep.
They make a key part of Russia's nuclear strike force.
The warships are being sent to the Caribbean for military drills in the coming weeks amid boiling tensions with the West....
And Cubans were seen blasting cannon fire from an 18th-century colonial fort to give the fleet a grand welcome.
Officials denied the modern warship and accompanying Kazan submarine are armed with nuclear missiles in the sabre-rattling visit this week.
However they are understood to be carrying hypersonic Zircon missiles, and like Kalibr and Onyx missiles."
This is a direct warning to the US...it says "we can reach you too".