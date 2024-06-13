  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Russian Hypersonic missile fleet and Nuclear Submarine park at Cuba - "direct warning to Biden"

Moment Putin’s hypersonic missile-armed flotilla gets hero’s welcome in Cuba

VLADIMIR Putin’s powerful fleet of warships armed with hypersonic missiles was given a hero’s welcome by communist Cuba. Dramatic footage captured Russia’s brand new frigate Admir…
"The hypersonic missile carrier is leading a four-strong naval flotilla, including a nuclear submarine Kazan and two other naval vessels right on President Joe Biden's doorstep.

They make a key part of Russia's nuclear strike force.

The warships are being sent to the Caribbean for military drills in the coming weeks amid boiling tensions with the West....

And Cubans were seen blasting cannon fire from an 18th-century colonial fort to give the fleet a grand welcome.
Officials denied the modern warship and accompanying Kazan submarine are armed with nuclear missiles in the sabre-rattling visit this week.

However they are understood to be carrying hypersonic Zircon missiles, and like Kalibr and Onyx missiles."

This is a direct warning to the US...it says "we can reach you too".
 
"The fleet, made up of a frigate, a nuclear-powered submarine, an oil tanker and a rescue tug, crossed into Havana Bay after drills in the Atlantic Ocean. The flagship frigate, adorned with the Russian and Cuban flags, was greeted by a 21-cannon salute."

So 4 ships, one being an oil tanker and another a rescue tug...
I am sorry I dont really see this as a big show of power.

But Russia is free to do military exercises with its allies.

I am not buying canned food, TP and ammo just yet.
 
Remember when US right wingers and Fox News were gloating how Russia had the manliest, most non-woke military in the world.

Now they may not even have the best military in Ukraine.
 
