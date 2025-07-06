Russian girls at work...

Richmma80
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2012
- Messages
- 4,061
- Reaction score
- 6,854
We have some kind of Russian convention at work. They rented out some of our salons once in a blue moon. I dont know what the convention is about. Everything is in Russian. My jaw drops every time. So many fit hot blonde girls speaking Russian. Not a single fat girl in sight and they walk like ballerinas. We get every group of every type of convention but this one is the one that makes guys here go nuts