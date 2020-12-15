Russia the most important country in defeating the Nazis in WW2?

Anything you read or see is pretty biased one way or the other.



The US/UK supplied enormous amounts of equipment to Russia via lend-lease.



Allied bombing and air superiority over Europe.



Of course Russia poured masses of men into the fight and opened up a huge front against Germany and that's why the majority of Germany's faced Russia but without the Allies supplying 450'000 trucks your troops are marching on foot and that's only a small section of the equipment supplied.........then you had the second front opened up in the West via D-day, Germany was screwed.



But if you think Russia could have won it if the Allies had not supplied shit tons of equipment, gained air superiority over Europe and bombed the crap out of Germany's factories then I'm not as sure.



Strategic blunders and the weather saved Russia during the German invasion.



If Japan had a better army and had invaded Siberia as planned and didn't drag the US into a direct war, maybe things would have turned out different.



Ultimately the Allies and Russia won the war........they needed each other.