Russia the most important country in defeating the Nazis in WW2?

I watched one WW2 video on Youtube and it had started recommending me non-stop WW2 videos. Apparently, 4 out of every 5 German soldiers in WW2 were fighting in Russia. The remaining few that weren't were left fighting the US, Britain and everyone else. I've learned that D-Day was absolutely nothing compared to what was happening in Russia, which we never learn anything about in our education system.

 
The US, Soviet and the English were all important in defeating Germany. The Russians took the heaviest casualties but dragged the Germans into a slug fest, the US provided the a lot of materiel to Russia during the lend-lease program, and alleviated the Russians of the Japanese worries in the east prior to opening the second front, and the English dominated the sea, provided a base of operation for a lot of freedom fighters, and tangled with the Germans in Africa, further splitting their forces

France on the other hand

thumb_you-cant-defeat-me-i-know-french-surrender-to-germany-45025021.png
 
Welcome to history
 
And here we go again for like 10th time this month
 
British intellegence. Specifically the invention of the computer ar Bletchley Park, and the early work on Tube Alloys (The Manhatten Project, before it was moved out of range of German bombers. I've noticed the US government has gone out of their way to make sure Americans don't know about this stage of the atomic bomb).

American industrial capacity. All those guns, bullets, tanks, bomb, as well as food products, kept the allies affloat.

Russian blood. Quite simply, twice as many Russains died at Stalingrad than Americans have died in every single war it has ever fought added together. Including both sides of the civil war. Also, all the best troops were in the East after Op Barboza. As much as a battle as it was, the west was fighting boys and old men on D-Day and after.
 
I mean, yeah, they were a major reason the Allies won but they were under-equipped and mostly treated their military as expendables. The Russian winters also played a huge role in them winning Stalingrad.

It is false that 4 of 5 German soldiers were fighting Russia it was more like 55%.

Most of the Waffen-SS was their elite army group and was mostly in the western front.

So more went to Russia but their best , most hardened units were in the west.
 
Yes, I would say Britain, US, and Russia are all equally responsible for winning. Though without the US industrial might Russia and Britain would both have folded.

Like you said, if the US doesn't KO Japanese Russia would have likely had to deal with them as well and the Japanese air force would have been a huge problem for the Russians.
 
Anything you read or see is pretty biased one way or the other.

The US/UK supplied enormous amounts of equipment to Russia via lend-lease.

Allied bombing and air superiority over Europe.

Of course Russia poured masses of men into the fight and opened up a huge front against Germany and that's why the majority of Germany's faced Russia but without the Allies supplying 450'000 trucks your troops are marching on foot and that's only a small section of the equipment supplied.........then you had the second front opened up in the West via D-day, Germany was screwed.

But if you think Russia could have won it if the Allies had not supplied shit tons of equipment, gained air superiority over Europe and bombed the crap out of Germany's factories then I'm not as sure.

Strategic blunders and the weather saved Russia during the German invasion.

If Japan had a better army and had invaded Siberia as planned and didn't drag the US into a direct war, maybe things would have turned out different.

Ultimately the Allies and Russia won the war........they needed each other.
 
Yes, the US may never have gotten into it if not for Pearl Harbor. Yeah, they may have still supplied Brittain and Russia but they wouldn't have committed troops, planes, and ships. Without the US Germany and Japan would have had Naval superiority as well.
 
Maybe the combination of Germany and Japan might have taken the Royal Navy but it would not have been easy.
 
The whole "The Russian Winter defeated the Wermarch" is just a myth. The winter didn't kill the Germans. The Red Army did.

Timestamped.


As for the "US Lend-Lease Enabled the Soviets to Win" argument -- professional historians are heavily divided on this topic. Some say it was super-important, others fairly little. When you start crunching numbers and analyzing the situation it gets extremely difficult to tell because there are an ungodly many factors to consider and evaluate. Again, professional historians are heavily divided on this subject and can't reach a consensus so there is very little to say on the subject unless you fancy joining academia and researching the subject yourself. [This point is also covered in the video at point nr 7]
 
