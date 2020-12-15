Russia the most important country in defeating the Nazis in WW2?

Bornstarch
Feb 17, 2020
I watched one WW2 video on Youtube and it had started recommending me non-stop WW2 videos. Apparently, 4 out of every 5 German soldiers in WW2 were fighting in Russia. The remaining few that weren't were left fighting the US, Britain and everyone else. I've learned that D-Day was absolutely nothing compared to what was happening in Russia, which we never learn anything about in our education system.