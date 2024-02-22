MicroBrew
In response to British sanctions on some Russians, the Russian gov. has pulled out of a fishing treating with the Britis.
Russia also tells Brits they need to lose weight.
While Fish is not normally considered a food that makes people fat, Brits love to eat Fish N Chips, a serving of British fish n chips is drenched in a gallon of motor oil.
