News Russia pulls out of fishing treating with Britain. Tells Brits to lose weight

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,304
Reaction score
23,769
In response to British sanctions on some Russians, the Russian gov. has pulled out of a fishing treating with the Britis.

Russia also tells Brits they need to lose weight.

While Fish is not normally considered a food that makes people fat, Brits love to eat Fish N Chips, a serving of British fish n chips is drenched in a gallon of motor oil.

--

Russia pulls out of fishing deal and tells Britons to 'lose weight'

news.sky.com

Russia pulls out of fishing deal and tells Britons to 'lose weight'

Moscow says a 1956 agreement has been axed in response to the UK's sanctions on six people in charge of the penal colony where Alexei Navalny died.
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 
In before it gets moved! Is it just me? but I’m always disappointed after ordering fish and chips. I’ll see it on the menu and order it but it’s always mediocre or terrible. :(
 
stalehotdog said:
In before it gets moved! Is it just me? but I’m always disappointed after ordering fish and chips. I’ll see it on the menu and order it but it’s always mediocre or terrible. :(
Click to expand...
Me too. Can't say I have had a decent fish n chips in a long time.
 
Fedorgasm said:
If this results in less fishing, then good.

The amount of fishing we do is unsustainable
Click to expand...
If you watch that Netflix documentary about mass produced meat and fish you'll never eat fish again. Even "wild caught" is an unregulated term and is basically salmon swimming in their own shit, full of deformities and lesionss, in a tank in the ocean then being dyed to look pink. Same with "free range" meat which is like 3 square feet of space to walk. Everything is a scam
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
If you watch that Netflix documentary about mass produced meat and fish you'll never eat fish again. Even "wild caught" is an unregulated term and is basically salmon swimming in their own shit, full of deformities and lesionss, in a tank in the ocean then being dyed to look pink. Same with "free range" meat which is like 3 square feet of space to walk. Everything is a scam
Click to expand...
True but not completely factual.
I'm a former chef and an educated consumer.
I'm not buying that shit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,207
Messages
55,127,736
Members
174,626
Latest member
Expert Hobo

Share this page

Back
Top