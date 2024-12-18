News Russia has developed its own cancer vaccine, to be distributed free of charge

image-230963-1734237476.jpg



In what can be said to be the discovery of the century, the Russian government says it has developed its own cancer vaccine.

The vaccine is expected to be launched in early 2025.

"Russia has developed its own mRNA vaccine against cancer, it will be distributed to patients free of charge, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health Andrey Kaprin has told Radio Rossiya.


More: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...-charge-news-agency/articleshow/116417627.cms
 
Are these the ones they put on the tip of umbrellas? Or they make you jump off tall buildings for no reason?
 
PulsingJones said:
Is this for ALL types of Cancer? I don't believe it...
Click to expand...

It is an mRNA vaccine that is personalized for each patient and is designed to treat specific types of cancer.

The specific types of cancer that the Russian cancer vaccine targets have not yet been publicly disclosed
 
payton said:
treat specific types of cancer.
Click to expand...
Well, that is the crux of the matter right here.

They are already mRNA vaccines used to target certain forms of Cancer, it's nothing groundbreaking
 
Click to expand...
Can we have that over here as swapsies for the Covid machines Putin was gifted?
 
Forgive me if I don't trust the Russian news. They do not say what kind of cancer, how effective, or even the name.
 
