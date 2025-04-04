Crime Russell Brand charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in the UK

This clown has had accusations for years and went to Diddy parties.

But he has the correct politics now, so he's probably going to get protected from extradition by the Trump administration.


 
They've been after him since he quit being a lock step Leftist and thought for himself.

That being said, he says straight up he was on drugs (often and a lot) and did some raunchy things with women, but that they always consented. He said he was also a shit after his escapades which upset many women.

We'll see... but I'm always queasy about sexual assault / rape cases that have large delays between the alleged act and the charges.
 
This clown has had accusations for years and went to Diddy parties.

But he has the correct politics now, so he's probably going to get protected from extradition by the Trump administration.


Yeah I remember this guy being a massive darling of the political Lefties a few years back, weird how he's kind of gone 180.
 
These charges are 20 years old. How the hell are they proving them? But anyway, if he’s guilty, so be it though I do question the ability of the UK to have a fair trial these days. They’ll probably get him there fun and innocent of those or at least not guilty and then charge him with seduces act for making YouTube videos
 
They've been after him since he quit being a lock step Leftist and thought for himself.

That being said, he says straight up he was on drugs (often and a lot) and did some raunchy things with women, but that they always consented. He said he was also a shit after his escapades which upset many women.

We'll see... but I'm always queasy about sexual assault / rape cases that have large delays between the alleged act and the charges.
Yeah I can imagine he was the type to make many female enemies, you can just tell what sort of bloke he would be in that regard.
 
Yeah I remember this guy being a massive darling of the political Lefties a few years back, weird how he's kind of gone 180.
IMO It was a totally cynical political transformation because he destroyed his reputation in Hollywood, and most of his old lefty friends wanted nothing to do with him anymore.

There's always a market with right-wing audiences for disgruntled lefties who crap on the left.
 
These charges are 20 years old. How the hell are they proving them? But anyway, if he’s guilty, so be it though I do question the ability of the UK to have a fair trial these days. They’ll probably get him there fun and innocent of those or at least not guilty and then charge him with seduces act for making YouTube videos
The rape accusations against Danny Masterson were also like 20 years old. He’s still rotting in prison now.
 
These charges are 20 years old. How the hell are they proving them? But anyway, if he’s guilty, so be it though I do question the ability of the UK to have a fair trial these days. They’ll probably get him there fun and innocent of those or at least not guilty and then charge him with seduces act for making YouTube videos
IMO It was a totally cynical political transformation because he destroyed his reputation in Hollywood, and most of his old lefty friends wanted nothing to do with him anymore.

There's always a market with right-wing audiences for disgruntled lefties who crap on the left.
Honestly, this.

Let's be honest, he became intensely shunned and outcast based on his tattered reputation (behaviour anyone?), so like the scoundrel he is he just moved to the next refuge - which happened to be the right wing grift.

The right would do well to shun these pieces of shit en masse, the Russell Brand's, the Andrew Tate's, I know a lot of the decent right wing folk do, but the little nests of cretins that support them should be stamped out before it becomes all conspiratorial and just more lazy destabilisation propaganda.
 
I don't know how you can prove beyond a reasonable doubt based on just accusations from years ago
 
You say he has the “right politics” now but it’s more likely his politics had more to do with these charges being brought in the first place. UK is of course becoming more and more known for this.

You claim this has been all known for years. Brand used to be a darling on the left but he shifts right and out come the wolves. Almost immediately after the shift became noticeable.
 
I respected him more when he lived openly as a degenerate and didn't try to brainwash his followers to think he was some devout religious person. Fraudulent snake oil salesman.
 
You say he has the “right politics” now but it’s more likely his politics had more to do with these charges being brought in the first place. UK is of course becoming more and more known for this.

You claim this has been all known for years. Brand used to be a darling on the left but he shifts right and out come the wolves
That his excuse, and in truth, he had no choice but to shift to the right.

Why the right accepts him is the bit that's hard to understand. He's not exactly a brother-in-arms in the fight against corruption lmao
 
I respected him more when he lived openly as a degenerate and didn't try to brainwash his followers to think he was some devout religious person. Fraudulent snake oil salesman.
I've always despised the prick, one of the most annoying celebs out there in his prime.
 
