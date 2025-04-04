Crime Russell Brand “charged”

chimpoehurricane

Aug 21, 2022
7,510
4,191
deadline.com

Russell Brand Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault

Russell Brand has been charged with rape & sexual assault by London's Metropolitan Police.
Russell Brand Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault​

I am so sick of hearing this nonsense anytime someone calls out the state or the absolute fuck shit we’ve been having the past five years.

The abundance of false accusations is so out of control that it loses all meaning anymore. For the record, anybody who actually did this should have the death penalty. Then again, after the Kavanagh ford false accusations, Amber Turd, and the endless lies should result in a lifetime imprisonment.

I await more news but twenty year later accusations has me skeptical AF!
 
Who knows, maybe he's a creep. These broads need to stop waiting 20 years to accuse people, especially when there's no evidence. Not sure if that's the case this time but let's wait and see
 
Oh, the Diddy party goer? The costar in a Diddy movie? Noooooooooooo way!
 
You should look up statistics of false accusations versus authentic ones and then you won't feel that way because you're wrong about them....

I don't know when the right became such creepy weirdos that they don't defend women but it's really gross.
 
There have been a lot of hate crime and sex offence false accusations in recent years. I think people are well within their rights to wait for more evidence to decide whether they believe a claim is credible. Accusations and denials are both mere claims, and this claim is about events which happened years ago so it will be hard to prove.

It does seem to me that many famous people are perverts, act as if rules do not apply to them (with some reason) or at the least push the boundaries of what could be defined as consent. But just thinking that Brand may fit with that stereotype also doesn’t make the claim true.
 
It doesn't happen anytime someone calls out the state. The vast majority of people that criticize the state don't get arrested for rape.

And you have it backwards. The right-wing grift of Brand, baptizing people in his tightly whities, etc, started after the accusations began.

Yes, but you should still look up statistics so that you can understand that there's way way way way more accusations that are authentic.

I've got no opinion on Russell Brand la guilt except that his shift to Christianity feels completely fake and I have a lot of experience with people who start as dirtbags and then change their lives. They sure don't sound like Russell Brand after they've actually changed.

But that's proof of nothing obviously.
 
