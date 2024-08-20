Ruotolo Wins $1M - No Press

Late Friday night I check Instagram and realize Kade Ruotolo had a big fight and won $1M.

Didn’t see any promos or advertisements leading up to this fight. Would have watched if I knew about it.

Not really sure how this fight stayed under the radar the whole time.

The Sept 6 match with Musumeci in Denver has come up on my social media feed quite a few times. Not sure why this fight wasn’t advertised or even mentioned on this site at all.
 
Mixed MMA events are cross posted and posted or announced in the “sticky section” all of the time in this forum.

I guess I sort of thought or felt like a mention about that huge fight would have been posted in this section. Since this section gets the most attention. When stuff is posted in the other sections it doesn’t get as much attention. You guys clearly know that much.
 
There was a sticky. Was a great tournament, Ruotolo's matches were great, whole event is worth a watch.
 
