Ruotolo Wins $1M - No Press

Late Friday night I check Instagram and realize Kade Ruotolo had a big fight and won $1M.



Didn’t see any promos or advertisements leading up to this fight. Would have watched if I knew about it.



Not really sure how this fight stayed under the radar the whole time.



The Sept 6 match with Musumeci in Denver has come up on my social media feed quite a few times. Not sure why this fight wasn’t advertised or even mentioned on this site at all.