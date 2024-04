Smith was pretty dang good in his prime, and managed to claw back from being cut and obscurity to a title shot.



Not everyone will be champ but most topish guys all think they are the best. Look at Tony or Weidman, it isnt just Anthony.



He had a good career and has several big names in his win column. That said, he did look really not good his last two fights specifically and since he does do desk work for the UFC I'd like to see him hang em up before it becomes a Tony or BJ situation.