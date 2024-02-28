



Not sure why, but this just came across my YouTube feed today.



Mid week, not a lot happening at the moment, so I thought what the hell, maybe I'll take a quick look at it.



Been a while.



I'm sure most are bored to death with it by now, but having so much time passed, I figured I could observe the highlights without as much investment as when things actually went down.



Observing this as non biasedly as I can, I will say that Conor did a little better than I had initially given him credit for.



He counterwrestled decently in the beginning, and did tag Khabib fairly good on the feet, more times than I initially remembered. He seemed to control the center of the cage, at least very early on.



But Nurmagomedov's pressure and relentlessness was the story of this fight and how it reached its culmination, along with Conors gas tank.



You could see that McGregor was initially potshotting and admiring his work, but Khabib just ate his punches and kicks like a 4 course dinner, and kept coming at him, eventually landing more than he was taking.



Just systematically drained the gas, life force and will out of Conor. Broke him.



That said, I will admit upon later evaluation that Conor did have some moments early on, so I can see why he thinks he might have had a chance in the rematch.



I don't, though. Khabib was just too tough, too relentless for Conor to overcome, and he also showed he could absorb flush shots from him and keep coming at him, til he withered and submitted. Literally.



Still, fun clash of styles, I must admit.