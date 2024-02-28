Rewatch Running it back : McGregor vs Nurmagomedov fight highlights

Not sure why, but this just came across my YouTube feed today.

Mid week, not a lot happening at the moment, so I thought what the hell, maybe I'll take a quick look at it.

Been a while.

I'm sure most are bored to death with it by now, but having so much time passed, I figured I could observe the highlights without as much investment as when things actually went down.

Observing this as non biasedly as I can, I will say that Conor did a little better than I had initially given him credit for.

He counterwrestled decently in the beginning, and did tag Khabib fairly good on the feet, more times than I initially remembered. He seemed to control the center of the cage, at least very early on.

But Nurmagomedov's pressure and relentlessness was the story of this fight and how it reached its culmination, along with Conors gas tank.

You could see that McGregor was initially potshotting and admiring his work, but Khabib just ate his punches and kicks like a 4 course dinner, and kept coming at him, eventually landing more than he was taking.

Just systematically drained the gas, life force and will out of Conor. Broke him.

That said, I will admit upon later evaluation that Conor did have some moments early on, so I can see why he thinks he might have had a chance in the rematch.

I don't, though. Khabib was just too tough, too relentless for Conor to overcome, and he also showed he could absorb flush shots from him and keep coming at him, til he withered and submitted. Literally.

Still, fun clash of styles, I must admit.
 
high stakes fight with a lot on the line. I do remember Conor drinking quite a bit and I’m sure there was some other extracurriculars going on as well, wish we could’ve seen the guy stay as committed to the game as Poirier, Holloway, and Khabib did. But if it was only money he was after then I suppose he’s happy.
 
Everytime I rewatch I'm struck by how many times and varied ways Conor cheated And how often Khabib brought it to Herb's attention and called it out, and how Herb did nothing.

Unfortunately that doesn't get captured in a highlights package but that's what always gets me.

The other bit that gets me is Conor standing back up in the 2nd round - Yeah he had to cheat 7-8 times to create the opportunity and yes he was taken right back down but I think every other top LW gets finished. He survived by crook but he survived. And whether Khabib just gave up the Kimura, or Conor's illegal knee on the ground just made him reevaluate what he wanted to do in the fight, the fact that it was in with control on the ground and Conor didn't get finished is impressive.
 
Conor struggles as soon as he cant bully someone
 
