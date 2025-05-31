RUNIT is a competition built around actions seen in rugby union, rugby league, the NFL and AFL. Opposing individuals – a ball runner and a tackler – stand at each end of a 20m x 4m field, and run full speed at each other with the goal of trying to bowl each other over.

Called the RUNIT championship league, the sport made its debut in Auckland last week, with $20,000 on the line to whoever wins.But what is it and why is it so controversial?The RUNIT website lauds it as the 'fiercest, new collision sport. Born to go viral, built to break limits, it has taken social media by storm with tens of millions of views. RUNIT is fast, intense, and raw. It rewards strength and grit. Designed for live crowds and global broadcasts, RUNIT delivers real athletes and the biggest collisions.'Where and when can I see it?Two trial days were held at Trusts Arena in West Auckland on Monday 19 May and Wednesday 21 May, at 6.30pm on both days.It saw 16 players competing for prizes of $20,000. The top eight earnt a spot in the final, which will be held in June at a date yet to be set – where the winner will take home $200k.